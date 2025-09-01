  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Custom Caitlin Clark x Stanley tumbler allegedly available in Fever superstar's hometown store

Custom Caitlin Clark x Stanley tumbler allegedly available in Fever superstar's hometown store

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 01, 2025 20:18 GMT
WNBA: AUG 31 Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Custom Caitlin Clark x Stanley tumbler were seemingly available for early sale in Iowa (image credit: getty)

Caitlin Clark's brand value has taken the market by storm in the last two years. Despite the Indiana Fever star being sidelined for over a month, she has remained one of the most marketable athletes in the country.

Ad

After the news of her Nike merchandise release later this year, Clark announced her collaboration with Stanley on Thursday. The brand is not wasting time in releasing its new products given the excitement among fans.

Stanley announced that it will release the Stanley 1913 x Caitlin Clark collection on Wednesday. However, the brand has reportedly released it for presale.

The collection has been spotted in a few Iowa Dick’s Sporting Goods stores for early sale, according to a fan page's tweet. Several fans posted their prized tumblers on their social media accounts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In its announcement, Stanley mentioned that the products will be available for presale at select retailers.

"collection drops at 9 AM PST September 3 on Stanley1913.com and select retailers for pre-sale," Stanley wrote on Instagram on Thursday.
Ad

Clark's Stanley tumbler will drop on Wednesday at Stanley1913.com.

Caitlin Clark's teammates drop early demand for Stnaley tumbler

Caitlin Clark's Stanley collaboration announcement left her former and current teammates excited. They made their demands on social media, including Clark's former Iowa teammate, Gabbie Marshall.

"I WANT ONE!!" Marshall wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Clark's Indiana teammate, Aerial Powers, also made her demand clear.

Ad
"No way!! Need one ASAP!🔥," Powers wrote.

The Fever's Lexie Hull and the Hawkeyes' Jada Gyamfi dropped their demands for the future.

"Why didn't you make a Stanley jug/purse??? Gyamfi wrote.
"Where is the cross body????" Hull wrote.

WNBA photographer Bri Lewerke, and Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, also commented on the post.

"That big jug is gonna be perfect for all the coffee you drink sis," Lewerke wrote.
Ad
"Featuring Hinkle btw," McCaffery wrote.
Comments on the post (image credit: instagram/caitlinclark22)
Comments on the post (image credit: instagram/caitlinclark22)

While Clark has continued to rehab her groin injury, there is a growing fear that she might not be able to return this season. WNBA legend Lisa Leslie said that she doesn't want the Fever to let Clark back on the court this campaign.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications