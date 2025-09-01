Custom Caitlin Clark x Stanley tumbler allegedly available in Fever superstar's hometown store

Caitlin Clark's brand value has taken the market by storm in the last two years. Despite the Indiana Fever star being sidelined for over a month, she has remained one of the most marketable athletes in the country.After the news of her Nike merchandise release later this year, Clark announced her collaboration with Stanley on Thursday. The brand is not wasting time in releasing its new products given the excitement among fans.Stanley announced that it will release the Stanley 1913 x Caitlin Clark collection on Wednesday. However, the brand has reportedly released it for presale.The collection has been spotted in a few Iowa Dick’s Sporting Goods stores for early sale, according to a fan page's tweet. Several fans posted their prized tumblers on their social media accounts.In its announcement, Stanley mentioned that the products will be available for presale at select retailers.&quot;collection drops at 9 AM PST September 3 on Stanley1913.com and select retailers for pre-sale,&quot; Stanley wrote on Instagram on Thursday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClark's Stanley tumbler will drop on Wednesday at Stanley1913.com.Caitlin Clark's teammates drop early demand for Stnaley tumblerCaitlin Clark's Stanley collaboration announcement left her former and current teammates excited. They made their demands on social media, including Clark's former Iowa teammate, Gabbie Marshall.&quot;I WANT ONE!!&quot; Marshall wrote on Instagram on Thursday.Clark's Indiana teammate, Aerial Powers, also made her demand clear.&quot;No way!! Need one ASAP!🔥,&quot; Powers wrote.The Fever's Lexie Hull and the Hawkeyes' Jada Gyamfi dropped their demands for the future.&quot;Why didn't you make a Stanley jug/purse??? Gyamfi wrote.&quot;Where is the cross body????&quot; Hull wrote.WNBA photographer Bri Lewerke, and Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, also commented on the post.&quot;That big jug is gonna be perfect for all the coffee you drink sis,&quot; Lewerke wrote.&quot;Featuring Hinkle btw,&quot; McCaffery wrote.Comments on the post (image credit: instagram/caitlinclark22)While Clark has continued to rehab her groin injury, there is a growing fear that she might not be able to return this season. WNBA legend Lisa Leslie said that she doesn't want the Fever to let Clark back on the court this campaign.