  • "Damn what's behind you" - Aliyah Boston drops unfiltered reaction to former Fever rookie serving looks in red swimsuit

By Juan Paolo David
Published Aug 12, 2025 06:41 GMT
Aliyah Boston drops unfiltered reaction to former Fever rookie serving looks in red swimsuit. (Photo: IMAGN)
Aliyah Boston had some time on her hands on Monday, with the Indiana Fever having a day off in between home games. Boston dropped a reaction to her former Fever and South Carolina teammate Bree Hall's social media post. Hall is currently a free agent, but she's enjoying her time away in Jamaica.

In an Instagram post, Hall shared several images of herself wearing a red swimsuit near the beaches of Ocho Rios on the northern coast of Jamaica. She hasn't played in the league since the end of June, when the Golden State Valkyries waived her after two games.

"Change of scenery 🌺," Hall wrote.
Bree Hall's Instagram post attracted a bunch of comments from her peers, including Aliyah Boston, Kiki Iriafen, Raven Johnson, Laiya Ebo, Olivia Trice, Madeline Westbeld, Chloe Kitts, Kyra Banks and Deja Kelly.

Boston even dropped several comments for her former teammate.

"GYATTTTTTT😍😍😍."
"Body teaaaaa😍😍😍."
"Damn what's behind you."
Aliyah Boston comments on Bree Hall&#039;s IG post. (Photo: @breezyhall on IG)
Aliyah Boston comments on Bree Hall's IG post. (Photo: @breezyhall on IG)

Aliyah Boston and Bree Hall were teammates at South Carolina for two seasons, winning an NCAA championship in 2022. Boston would get drafted a year later by the Indiana Fever as the number one pick, while Hall would stay with the Gamecocks until last season.

Hall was instrumental in South Carolina's national title victory in 2024, starting in her last two seasons there. She was selected by the Fever in the second round of this year's draft, but she was waived before the start of the season. He joined the Golden State Valkyries in early June, playing two games there before getting waived.

Aliyah Boston unbothered by backlash for her comments about DeWanna Bonner

DeWanna Bonner was heavily booed by Indiana Fever fans in her return to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse last month. Aliyah Boston was asked about her thoughts on it after the game, saying that it was out of her control and wasn't in a position to stop the fans from booing.

Boston recently shared that she's getting a lot of messages online about not defending Bonner, who demanded to get out of Indiana after things didn't work out this season. She seemed unbothered by the backlash because booing is part of the game, citing how they got jeered in New York by Liberty fans.

Fever fans are free to boo and cheer whoever they want, especially with the way Bonner departed from the team. Nevertheless, the veteran did get her revenge by dropping 23 points on her former team last Thursday in Phoenix.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
