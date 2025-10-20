WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark's wedding picture on Sunday. The Indiana Fever star had a family reunion at a family wedding, and one of the snaps featuring Clark and the bridesmaids surfaced on the internet.

A post by a Clark's fan page featured a group picture with the Fever star standing beside the bride in a black gown with a big smile on her face.

Clark's family reunion picture

Reacting to the post, one of the fans recalled Caitlin Clark's previous comment about her love for DJing. During her appearance on Aerial Powers' vlog, Clark said that she's a control freak was a "legit on AUX." She also added that apart from the Fever locker room, she sometimes DJed at family events.

"Y'all think she'll get the aux at the afterparty?" the fan wondered.

A fan was stunned by Clark's bridesmaid look.

"ugh she's so gorgeous."

"Caitlin Clark looks amazing," another fan wrote.

Comments on the post

Another fan couldn't help but have some great words for Clark's look at her cousin's wedding.

"oh she looks good asl."

Noting all of her cousins had almost the same height as the WNBA star, one of the fans made a hilarious remark.

"All of her cousins also being tall as hell 😭😭😭."

A fan even got emotional watching the WNBA star in her bridesmaid look.

"She's so pretty it makes me want to cry tbh," the fan wrote.

Comments on the post

Caitlin Clark makes AP's greatest WBB players of all-time list

In terms of how Caitlin Clark changed the face of women's basketball, there is a wide agreement that she is the greatest college basketball player in history. While Clark's Iowa team didn't achieve much, the Fever star achieved some of the biggest milestones in college.

It is hard to keep Clark out of the college basketball GOATs. On Friday, the Associated Press released the list of the top 25 women's greatest players in college history. Clark made the "First Team," joining some of the greatest WNBA players on the list.

The first team list included Caitlin Clark, Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart, Cheryl Miller and Diana Taurasi.

Clark didn't win any NCAA titles, but during her four-year stint with the Hawkeyes, she became the all-time leader in total points in NCAA history and third in all-time total assists. Clark also led the Hawkeyes to an overall record of 109-30. The Hawkeyes reacted to the championship game back-to-back in 2023 and 2024.

