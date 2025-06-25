DeWanna Bonner's unavoidable online act midway through Fever's game draws reaction from Alyssa Thomas, DiJonai Carrington and others

  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 25, 2025 10:00 GMT
DeWanna Bonner became the center of attention on Tuesday after reports surfaced about her desire to leave the Indiana Fever. Just hours before the Fever’s matchup against the Seattle Storm, a bombshell report revealed that Bonner no longer intends to play for Indiana and has already submitted a list of preferred trade destinations to the front office.

While the game was in progress, Bonner posted an Instagram story that quickly drew attention from WNBA fans. The two-time champion shared a series of photos featuring her and her children, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: “My greatest loves!! I love you!”

DeWanna Bonner’s Instagram story sparked a wave of heartfelt reactions across the WNBA community. Players filled the comments with love and support. Among those who responded were her fiancée Alyssa Thomas, Natasha Howard's wife Jac’Eil, DiJonai Carrington and Isabelle Harrison, all showing their admiration and affection for the veteran forward.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Alyssa Thomas was even asked to respond to reports suggesting that Bonner hopes to join her at the Phoenix Mercury. Thomas declined to comment, dismissing the question with a terse and direct reply.

WNBA fans react to DeWanna Bonner's social media activity

DeWanna Bonner’s social media activity ignited a storm online, with fans, especially Indiana Fever supporters, flooding the internet with candid reactions. Many debated whether it was appropriate for Bonner to post during the Fever’s live game, questioning the timing of her message.

Meanwhile, coach Stephanie White was asked about the reports surrounding Bonner’s desire to leave the Fever. White stated that she hasn’t had many conversations with the veteran forward and emphasized that her primary focus is on the players currently with the team.

