DeWanna Bonner's unavoidable online act midway through Fever's game draws reaction from Alyssa Thomas, DiJonai Carrington and others

DeWanna Bonner became the center of attention on Tuesday after reports surfaced about her desire to leave the Indiana Fever. Just hours before the Fever’s matchup against the Seattle Storm, a bombshell report revealed that Bonner no longer intends to play for Indiana and has already submitted a list of preferred trade destinations to the front office.

While the game was in progress, Bonner posted an Instagram story that quickly drew attention from WNBA fans. The two-time champion shared a series of photos featuring her and her children, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: “My greatest loves!! I love you!”

DeWanna Bonner’s Instagram story sparked a wave of heartfelt reactions across the WNBA community. Players filled the comments with love and support. Among those who responded were her fiancée Alyssa Thomas, Natasha Howard's wife Jac’Eil, DiJonai Carrington and Isabelle Harrison, all showing their admiration and affection for the veteran forward.

(Image Credit: DeWanna Bonner/Instagram)

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Alyssa Thomas was even asked to respond to reports suggesting that Bonner hopes to join her at the Phoenix Mercury. Thomas declined to comment, dismissing the question with a terse and direct reply.

WNBA fans react to DeWanna Bonner's social media activity

DeWanna Bonner’s social media activity ignited a storm online, with fans, especially Indiana Fever supporters, flooding the internet with candid reactions. Many debated whether it was appropriate for Bonner to post during the Fever’s live game, questioning the timing of her message.

A fan said:

Brandon 🥶 @sayybee96 LINK It’s her and her children I don’t think this was a good idea to post this , a tweet without these two photos of her and her children would’ve been better just my opinion , there’s some weirdos in this world , we’re suppose to protect the women and children …

Another fan said:

hellsbells @jumpymammoths LINK She can post what she wants on her instagram, whenever she wants. She's not on the Fever anymore, so this is irrelevant. Now if she posts about a trade going through, please post. That's related to the Fever and it can't happen soon enough. Fever need 2 new pieces that fit.

A user wrote:

Agnt_Classified @theNrthWind LINK She's not only a quitter, she's a thief. She's refusing to play while still getting paid. This whole situation is unprofessional and ridiculous.

Another user wrote:

summer🌵🏜️ @summerbreez0019 LINK Posting that *during* the game is classless. It’s not about the kids, it’s the timing. She’s making a point to send a negative message. Hope the kids know that quitting on your team is bad.

Meanwhile, coach Stephanie White was asked about the reports surrounding Bonner’s desire to leave the Fever. White stated that she hasn’t had many conversations with the veteran forward and emphasized that her primary focus is on the players currently with the team.

