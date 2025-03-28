DiJonai Carrington embraces Dallas Wings jersey debut following Sun's shocking trade

It is still hard for DiJonai Carrington to believe that she won't be wearing the Connecticut Sun jersey for the next season. After being drafted by the Sun, Carrington became a massive part of the team's success last season.

However, when the team went through an overhaul, Carrington's position was also reconsidered in their future plans. Last month, she was traded to the Dallas Wings in a four-team trade.

On Thursday, the 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player was introduced by the Wings, and Carrington appeared for the photoshoot in her new team's jersey.

DiJonai Carrington reposted a post by @dallaswings on her Instagram story.

"not gonnnaaa yieeeee, it's sooooo crazy seeing myself in a different uniform but I'm sooooo ready, grateful, and blessed to enter this new chapter of life," Carrington wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@dijonai]

Dallas Wings General Manager Curt Miller makes big claim about DiJonai Carrington

DiJonai Carrington was selected at No. 20 overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft. She was selected by the Connecticut Sun. Four years later, Dallas Wings General Manager Curt Miller made a bold statement regarding the new Wings player. Miller took over the Wings GM job in November last year after coaching the LA Sparks last season.

During the introductory press conference of the new additions ahead of the 2025 season, Miller said that if the 2021 Draft class was redrafted today, Carrington would have been the No. 1 Draft pick.

"If you look at that [20]21 draft, I would argue that if you redraft that draft class right now...she would be the No. 1 draft pick in 2021," he said.

Later, DiJonai Carrington sent a big shoutout to Miller following his comments. She reposted the post on her Instagram story with a special message for Miller.

"@coachcurtmiller, 20 worked out just right ☺️💙," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@dijonai]

The Dallas Wings had the first and the second overall pick in the 2021 Draft. The team selected Charli Collier at No. 1 overall. However, Collier played only two seasons with the team before being waived.

Last season, DiJonai Carrington averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Not only did she win the MIP award, but she was also one of the best defensive stars in the league.

