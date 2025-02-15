DiJonai Carrington leaves heartfelt 5-word reaction after linking up with 'love birds' feat. Caitlin Clark's newest teammate

The offseason free agency broke up the trio of Dijonai Carrington, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas at Connecticut. The Connecticut Sun dismantled last season's roster to reconstruct for the future, a move that may benefit other teams in the league.

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever made a big bet for their next WNBA season by surrounding her with some of the best players in the league in free agency moves.

Bonner was one of the big names added to the Fever roster for the next season. After signing her new deal, Bonner appeared at the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2025, to support fellow WNBA players Rickea Jackson and Kayla Thornton.

Bonner attended the game with her fiancee Alyssa Thomas, who joined the Phoenix Mercury in the free agency. The love birds were joined by Dijonai Carrington. Last season, Carrington made headlines for winning the Most Improved Player Award and for her on-court altercation with Clark.

After WNBA's X handle posted a video of the former Sun trio posing for the picture, Carrington reposted the post with a heartfelt comment.

"family bykeeee🥹🥹🥹 i love them 💞," the wrote in the repost.

The Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever was pure entertainment last season. During the regular season, Carrington frequently made news for her plays against Clark. Bonner and Clark also had a heated moment on the court during the first round of the playoffs and the Fever ended up getting swept.

Dijonai Carrington shares a deeper relationship with Caitlin Clark's new teammate DeWanna Bonner

Last season, Dijonai Carrington had the best year of her basketball career. Not only was she among the top defensive players in the league, but he offensive numbers also saw a significant jump, earning her the starter's spot for the first time in her career.

The Connecticut Sun were eliminated in the second round of the 2024 playoffs by the Minnesota Lynx. After the season concluded, Carrington made a big revelation about her relationship with DeWanna Bonner.

Carrington revealed that having a "little sister-big sister" relationship and talking to Bonner had been very impactful for her.

"I think everybody knows the relationship me and DB have. It's like, I know people say I'm her daughter but it's like a little sister-big sister kind of relationship. Even from my rookie year, I've always leaned on her and soaked in everything that she's said to me," Dijonai Carrington was quoted as saying in an IG post.

"It's on the court or off the court, just the knowledge that she has in life as a woman, as a black woman, as a mother, just navigating through, being a professional for all these years. She's just super wise and she's a winner on the court," Carrington added.

Dijonai Carrington was expected to return to the Sun for the next season. However, she was traded to the Dallas Wings in a four-team trade earlier this month.

