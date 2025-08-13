  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "Does not appreciate what Lexie Hull provides" - Jason Whitlock lambasts Stephanie White after Fever fall to Wings at home

"Does not appreciate what Lexie Hull provides" - Jason Whitlock lambasts Stephanie White after Fever fall to Wings at home

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 13, 2025 03:06 GMT
Jason Whitlock lambasts Stephanie White after Fever fall to Wings at home. (Photo: GETTY)
Jason Whitlock lambasts Stephanie White after Fever fall to Wings at home. (Photo: GETTY)

Coach Stephanie White made some questionable moves in the Indiana Fever's 81-80 defeat to the Dallas Wings on Tuesday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Sports columnist Jason Whitlock called out White for not using Lexie Hull properly the entire game.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Whitlock was disappointed after the Fever's comeback bid fell short. Kelsey Mitchell had a chance to hit the game-winning shot, but her attempt hit the side of the backboard as the buzzer sounded.

"I don't have a problem with Stephanie White not using the reset timeout. My problem is playing a brand-new player (Simms) off the street 13 minutes. White does not appreciate what Lexie Hull provides the Fever," Whitlock tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Lexie Hull started the game for the Indiana Fever, playing 25 minutes, but went scoreless after missing all three of her shots. It was her third scoreless outing out of her last five games. She's shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc this season, so it should not be hard to find a few shots for her every game.

Odyssey Sims, who was signed after Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson went down with season-ending injuries, made her Fever debut. Sims was also scoreless in 13 minutes off the bench.

Ad

Despite missing the final shot of the game, Kelsey Mitchell kept the team afloat. She finished with 24 points and six rebounds, while Sophie Cunningham and Aliyah Boston each scored 14 points. Natasha Howard put up 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Here's a video of the final play of the game:

Ad

Indiana Fever fans unhappy with Stephanie White's decisions during Fever-Wings game

Indiana Fever fans unhappy with Stephanie White&#039;s decisions during Fever-Wings game. (Photo: IMAGN)
Indiana Fever fans unhappy with Stephanie White's decisions during Fever-Wings game. (Photo: IMAGN)

Following Tuesday's loss to the Dallas Wings, the Indiana Fever dropped to 18-15 for the season and are now sixth in the WNBA standings. A win would have created a separation from the Las Vegas Aces and moved them toward a top-four spot.

Ad

Fever fans are pointing to coach Stephanie White for costing the team the doable win, given some of the perceived blunders the coach made. One fan listed the problems against the Wings.

Ad

The 16-0 run was costly since it put the Fever in a position to do the catching up rather than the opposite. The reset timeout can be considered a good call since the Wings were scrambling on defense, but Natasha Howard failed to find Kelsey Mitchell during the fastbreak.

Calling the timeout could also have given Dallas the time to make the right reads and make the necessary adjustments.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications