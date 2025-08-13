"Does not appreciate what Lexie Hull provides" - Jason Whitlock lambasts Stephanie White after Fever fall to Wings at home

Coach Stephanie White made some questionable moves in the Indiana Fever's 81-80 defeat to the Dallas Wings on Tuesday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Sports columnist Jason Whitlock called out White for not using Lexie Hull properly the entire game.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Whitlock was disappointed after the Fever's comeback bid fell short. Kelsey Mitchell had a chance to hit the game-winning shot, but her attempt hit the side of the backboard as the buzzer sounded. &quot;I don't have a problem with Stephanie White not using the reset timeout. My problem is playing a brand-new player (Simms) off the street 13 minutes. White does not appreciate what Lexie Hull provides the Fever,&quot; Whitlock tweeted. Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJasonLINKI don't have a problem with Stephanie White not using the reset timeout. My problem is playing a brand-new player (Simms) off the street 13 minutes. White does not appreciate what Lexie Hull provides the Fever.Lexie Hull started the game for the Indiana Fever, playing 25 minutes, but went scoreless after missing all three of her shots. It was her third scoreless outing out of her last five games. She's shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc this season, so it should not be hard to find a few shots for her every game. Odyssey Sims, who was signed after Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson went down with season-ending injuries, made her Fever debut. Sims was also scoreless in 13 minutes off the bench. Despite missing the final shot of the game, Kelsey Mitchell kept the team afloat. She finished with 24 points and six rebounds, while Sophie Cunningham and Aliyah Boston each scored 14 points. Natasha Howard put up 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Here's a video of the final play of the game: Indiana Fever fans unhappy with Stephanie White's decisions during Fever-Wings gameIndiana Fever fans unhappy with Stephanie White's decisions during Fever-Wings game. (Photo: IMAGN)Following Tuesday's loss to the Dallas Wings, the Indiana Fever dropped to 18-15 for the season and are now sixth in the WNBA standings. A win would have created a separation from the Las Vegas Aces and moved them toward a top-four spot. Fever fans are pointing to coach Stephanie White for costing the team the doable win, given some of the perceived blunders the coach made. One fan listed the problems against the Wings. SportsNerdHQ @SportsNerdHQLINKI think Fever fans would love to know any of the below: — Why let Dallas go on a 16-0 run in Q3 with no timeout? — Why not call a reset timeout with 6-7 sec on the clock vs. 1.4 sec? — Why did Dantas &amp; Bibby get same minutes? Players didn’t show up but coaching was abysmalThe 16-0 run was costly since it put the Fever in a position to do the catching up rather than the opposite. The reset timeout can be considered a good call since the Wings were scrambling on defense, but Natasha Howard failed to find Kelsey Mitchell during the fastbreak. Calling the timeout could also have given Dallas the time to make the right reads and make the necessary adjustments.