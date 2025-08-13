"Paige got that ultra special whistle" - Fever fans react to Sophie Cunningham's outburst after getting shoved by Paige Bueckers

Sophie Cunningham had a short outburst late in the second quarter of the Indiana Fever's 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night. Cunningham thought she was pushed by Paige Bueckers, and an offensive foul should have been called. However, the referees called the Fever forward for a personal foul, which prompted angry reactions on social media. With less than two minutes left in the first half, Cunningham was called for a personal foul on Bueckers. She initially held Bueckers, who pushed her defender before a whistle was blown. Cunningham saw the replay and was livid that she was the one called for a foul despite being shoved. She signaled for a possible challenge, but the coaching staff stayed put. With the final score being 81-80, a challenge could have changed the outcome for Indiana. Here's the video of the incident. Indiana Fever fans were furious that Paige Bueckers wasn't called for an offensive foul after pushing Sophie Cunningham. Bueckers clearly pushed Cunningham, but the Fever enforcer also had her arms wrapped around the Wings rookie for a second before the push happened. The Fever had a challenge, but coach Stephanie White decided to save it and let the game continue. However, Fevers can't help but accuse the referees of favoring Bueckers the entire game.Here are some of the comments. Krypto @Rjdubb0605LINKBro Paige got that ultra special whistleC @C038254LINKThis is a terrible call. Perfect angle too. 🧐Dan @yyzr30LINKPaige got a special whistle tonight… bout the fourth timeDanielle (3am version) @failwolf1LINKSteph not using her challenges irritates me like no other but honestly she has to know Paige has a special whistle and probably thought she’d lose the challenge because of that.ssacc @ssacc22LINKAnd next time we’re gonna get called for breathing wrong atpHull Court Lockdown @_lex_factorLINK@nosyone4 The officiating this game has been beyond bad. It’s usually bad…but this is something newFever fans are not the only ones dreading the officiating all season long. Other teams' fanbases, WNBA players, coaches, and supporters online have been calling for changes and improvements regularly. Stephanie White speaks on Sophie Cunningham's impact on FeverStephanie White speaks on Sophie Cunningham's impact on Fever. (Photo: GETTY)Amid Caitlin Clark's absence due to injury, the Indiana Fever have made the necessary adjustments to stay afloat in the race for playoff spots. Fever coach Stephanie White has done a masterful job in navigating through Clark's injury woes. One of the players who has stepped up is Sophie Cunningham, who was acquired in the offseason via trade. White had nothing but praise for Cunningham before the Fever's game against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday. &quot;Her energy, her bubbly personality, her competitive fire,&quot; White said, according to Athlon Sports. &quot;I mean, I don’t know that I would say anyone on our team outside Sophie and (Clark) would have been spicy before, but it is. It's something that's contagious. It’s good energy, bad energy, competitive fire, physicality. All of those things are contagious.&quot;Cunningham is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, so the Fever will have to convince her to stay and continue being an enforcer for Clark.