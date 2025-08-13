  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "Paige got that ultra special whistle" - Fever fans react to Sophie Cunningham's outburst after getting shoved by Paige Bueckers

"Paige got that ultra special whistle" - Fever fans react to Sophie Cunningham's outburst after getting shoved by Paige Bueckers

By Juan Paolo David
Published Aug 13, 2025 02:07 GMT
Fever fans react to Sophie Cunningham
Fever fans react to Sophie Cunningham's outburst after getting shoved by Paige Bueckers. (Photo: IMAGN)

Sophie Cunningham had a short outburst late in the second quarter of the Indiana Fever's 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night. Cunningham thought she was pushed by Paige Bueckers, and an offensive foul should have been called. However, the referees called the Fever forward for a personal foul, which prompted angry reactions on social media.

Ad

With less than two minutes left in the first half, Cunningham was called for a personal foul on Bueckers. She initially held Bueckers, who pushed her defender before a whistle was blown.

Cunningham saw the replay and was livid that she was the one called for a foul despite being shoved. She signaled for a possible challenge, but the coaching staff stayed put. With the final score being 81-80, a challenge could have changed the outcome for Indiana.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's the video of the incident.

Ad

Indiana Fever fans were furious that Paige Bueckers wasn't called for an offensive foul after pushing Sophie Cunningham. Bueckers clearly pushed Cunningham, but the Fever enforcer also had her arms wrapped around the Wings rookie for a second before the push happened.

The Fever had a challenge, but coach Stephanie White decided to save it and let the game continue. However, Fevers can't help but accuse the referees of favoring Bueckers the entire game.

Ad

Here are some of the comments.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Fever fans are not the only ones dreading the officiating all season long. Other teams' fanbases, WNBA players, coaches, and supporters online have been calling for changes and improvements regularly.

Stephanie White speaks on Sophie Cunningham's impact on Fever

Stephanie White speaks on Sophie Cunningham&#039;s impact on Fever. (Photo: GETTY)
Stephanie White speaks on Sophie Cunningham's impact on Fever. (Photo: GETTY)

Amid Caitlin Clark's absence due to injury, the Indiana Fever have made the necessary adjustments to stay afloat in the race for playoff spots. Fever coach Stephanie White has done a masterful job in navigating through Clark's injury woes.

Ad

One of the players who has stepped up is Sophie Cunningham, who was acquired in the offseason via trade. White had nothing but praise for Cunningham before the Fever's game against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday.

"Her energy, her bubbly personality, her competitive fire," White said, according to Athlon Sports. "I mean, I don’t know that I would say anyone on our team outside Sophie and (Clark) would have been spicy before, but it is. It's something that's contagious. It’s good energy, bad energy, competitive fire, physicality. All of those things are contagious."

Cunningham is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, so the Fever will have to convince her to stay and continue being an enforcer for Clark.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications