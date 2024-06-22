Does Caitlin Clark have Italian heritage? Fever rookie's family roots examined

Caitlin Clark has received a good offer to play international basketball this summer. The WNBA rookie was snubbed from the 2024 Team USA Olympic roster, which raised some eyebrows in the country's basketball circles.

This topic is still mentioned around the WNBA and today, a reporter 'offered' an option for Clark to represent a different country in the Olympic Games.

This reporter told Clark she could get a jersey to represent Italy, but Clark gracefully rejected the offer.

"If you want the No. 22 of the [Italian] national basketball team, it's free," the reporter said.

"I have Italian heritage, but I don't know about all that. I appreciate that," Clark responded.

In case somebody didn't know, Caitlin Clark's mother's name is Anne Nizzi. According to 'We the Italians', the last name is originally from Sicily. College teammate Monika Czinano told the Hawk Central in 2022 that Clark 'loved to flex her Italian-ness'.

The site explains that Anne Clark (nee Nizzi) is former Dowling football coach Bob Nizzi's daughter. They also said that Caitlin and her mom loved to spend time in the kitchen and Anne was known for making a batch of cannoli for the whole team.

So, while she seems proud of her heritage, Caitlin Clark remains committed to the USA, even if she doesn't represent it at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics. Meanwhile, she'll stay focused on the Indiana Fever till the Team USA call arrives.

What did Caitlin Clark say about not making Team USA roster?

After learning that she wasn't selected for Team USA's 12-player roster for the Paris Olympics, Clark said she'd love to represent the country. But until the opportunity arrives, she'll be working to make the Fever better.

"I think it would be a great opportunity but a lot of ifs. My main focus is on the Fever. If USA Basketball needs something, I have a great relationship with them. The 12 that are selected are really great players, so they are [in] really good hands. So (for me) it's just focus on the Fever," Clark told reporters.

She's reportedly considered an 'alternate' to join the team if one player gets injured before the start of the Summer Games.

Meanwhile, Clark and the Fever have turned the season around and the player has gotten the second-most All-Star votes this season. Currently, the Fever is on a five-game winning streak. Things are looking up for the rising star of WNBA.