  • "Don't cheer for them" - Caitlin Clark hilariously advises young Lynx fans to support Fever in courtside interaction

"Don't cheer for them" - Caitlin Clark hilariously advises young Lynx fans to support Fever in courtside interaction

By Juan Paolo David
Published Aug 25, 2025 05:55 GMT
Caitlin Clark hilariously advises young Lynx fans to support Fever in courtside interaction. (Photo: IMAGN)
Caitlin Clark hilariously advises young Lynx fans to support Fever in courtside interaction. (Photo: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark missed her 15th consecutive game on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx due to a nagging groin injury. Clark joined the trip to Minneapolis and interacted with some young fans at courtside. The superstar guard hilariously tried to convince the kids to cheer for the Indiana Fever.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a fan shared a short video of Clark speaking to several kids during a timeout. Clark seemingly suggested to the children sitting courtside that they ditch the Lynx and begin cheering for the visiting Fever team.

"Hey, it's okay," Clark said. "You can cheer for us. Don't cheer for them. Cheer for us."
It was probably a memory of a lifetime for many children who interacted with Caitlin Clark. It could also inspire them to pursue basketball and turn into a good player, become a high school star, play college ball and get drafted into the WNBA.

Clark was a Lynx fan growing up and cheered for players like Maya Moore, who helped inspire her to become one of the best college players ever at Iowa. She helped increase the popularity of women's basketball, but her career hit a snag this season.

The superstar guard has only played 13 games so far due to several muscle-related injuries. She endured two hamstring injuries early in the season before being hampered by a couple of groin issues. She suffered the latest one on July 15 and hasn't been cleared to return just yet.

Caitlin Clark participates in shootaround before Sunday's game

Caitlin Clark participates in shootaround before Sunday's game. (Photo: IMAGN)
Caitlin Clark participates in shootaround before Sunday's game. (Photo: IMAGN)

Despite the loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, Indiana Fever fans have something to look forward to. Caitlin Clark was back on the court on Sunday, participating in the Fever's shootaround and doing some on-court activities.

According to the IndyStar's Chloe Peterson, it was Clark's first time working out with the team since suffering the groin injury on July 15. She hasn't returned to practice, but it's a positive sign that she was part of the shootaround in Minneapolis.

The Fever are in dire need of a spark, especially with just seven games left in the WNBA season. They are in danger of missing the playoffs despite a winning record of 19-18 after Sunday's loss. They are sitting eighth in the standings and are only a game ahead of the LA Sparks.

Juan Paolo David

