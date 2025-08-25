  • home icon
"Why is she moving in slow motion?" - Caitlin Clark trolls Kelsey Mitchell over lack of urgency during Fever's Time Trials

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 25, 2025 05:02 GMT
Caitlin Clark trolls Kelsey Mitchell over lack of urgency during Fever's Time Trials. (Photo: IMAGN)

It's better late than never for Caitlin Clark after trolling Indiana Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell on social media. Clark was baffled at Mitchell's performance on the Fever's Time Trials last week, despite being one of the quickest players in the WNBA.

In an Instagram post, the Fever shared a video of Mitchell participating in the team's Time Trials. The lefty scorer known for her speed with the ball on the court was doing the opposite this time around. She took her time in finishing the five games, which include ring toss, arranging gummy bears, tissue pulling, throwing a ball into a bucket and the iconic bottle flip.

Mitchell finished all courses in around two minutes, which might have been last place. It seemed like she didn't know how to bottle flip since she was holding the bottle on the other end.

Caitlin Clark was a little late to the party, commenting on the Indiana Fever's post four days after it was uploaded. Clark couldn't believe how slow Kelsey Mitchell was during the games, which prompted her to ask the important question.

"Ummmmmmmm why is she moving in slow motion?" Clark wrote.
Caitlin Clark trolls Kelsey Mitchell on Instagram. (Photo: @indianafever on IG)
Caitlin Clark trolls Kelsey Mitchell on Instagram. (Photo: @indianafever on IG)

Clark didn't stop there and re-shared the video on her Instagram stories. She even explained to Mitchell that the goal of the Fever's Time Trials is to go faster, not slower.

"Just seeing this. @kelz_hoop the goal is to go fast," Clark wrote.
Caitlin Clark shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @caitlinclark22 on IG)
Caitlin Clark shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @caitlinclark22 on IG)

Caitlin Clark misses her 15th straight game on Sunday

The Indiana Fever were back in action on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx. Caitlin Clark missed her 15th consecutive game due to a groin injury and a reported minor ankle issue. Clark hasn't played since July 15 and has only suited up 13 times this season.

Clark has dealt with at least four muscle-related injuries this season, with her absence being questioned by Fever fans. Some even thought that the franchise should be upfront about whether she'll be shut down for the rest of the campaign or not.

The Fever are already with three players because of season-ending injuries. Sophie Cunningham tore her MCL, Sydney Colson tore her ACL and Aari McDonald broke her foot. It has put the Fever in a tough position, especially after losing to the Lynx 97-84.

They are now sitting eighth in the standings at 19-18, with the LA Sparks and Washington Mystics hot on their tail.

