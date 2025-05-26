"Don't say s*** about my queen Angel Reese": Patrick Beverley's podcast co-host gives sarcastic response to Sky star's drama with Caitlin Clark

The Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark rivalry has been a blockbuster for the WNBA and the season-opener between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky was nothing less than that. Despite the Fever annihilating the Sky 93-58 on May 17, the headline from the news was the scuffle between Clark and Reese.

Clark hard fouled the Sky star to the ground to avoid giving up an open layup. Reese got up in fury and charged toward the 2024 Rookie of the Year. The incident took the social media by storm.

In a video published on Saturday on X, former LA Lakers star Patrick Beverley and Adam Ferrone, his co-host of the "Pat Bev Pod," also discussed the altercation. Once Beverley opened up the conversation, Ferrone jumped in.

"I can't believe Caitlin Clark did to my queen," he said before being hilariously interrupted by Beverley.

The free-agent NBA player told Ferrone that he was taking Reese's side because he was scared of the Sky star's fans and what they did to him the last time he spoke against her.

While discussing Dave Portnoy's presence during the Sky-Fever game, Ferrone highlighted the baselessness of the alleged petitions to ban Portnoy from the WNBA because he bet on Clark. He quickly turned the direction and sided with Reese's fans.

"I was about to sign it too. Don't say s*** about my queen Angel Reese," he added.

This is not the first time that Adam Ferrone has taken a sarcastic jab at Reese and her fans. After he claimed that it was too early to give Reese the status of the face of the league, the Sky star's fans slammed the podcaster for alleged racism and "underlying hate in his heart."

A few days later, on March 20, Ferrone apologized to the Reese fans, promising not to criticize the Sky star again:

"I'm not gonna say anything bad about Angel Reese in my life again... I just like to celebrate a good hooper. I don't want to say anything bad about Angel Reese. I don't want the smoke. She's the face, legs, arms, she's the body of the WNBA."

He also listed all the accolades that Reese had achieved during her high school and college basketball career. He asked Beverley if he knew Reese's accomplishments and when Beverley surrendered, Ferrone sarcastically called the free agent NBA player a "racist."

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark react to flagrant foul on Sky star

The play that had Angel Reese charging toward Caitlin Clark was later slapped Flagrant 1 on Clark. However, the Fever star didn't agree with the official call and said that it was just a normal "take foul."

"Either Angel gets wide open 2 points or we send to the free-throw line," Clark said. "Nothing malicious about it. It's just a good take foul every basketball player knows that."

When Angel Reese was asked about the play, she said that it wasn't a basketball play and the officials got it right.

