  Draymond Green dissects hidden A'ja Wilson 'weird' trap that spelled doom for Aces in Game 1 loss to Kelsey Mitchell's Fever

Draymond Green dissects hidden A'ja Wilson 'weird' trap that spelled doom for Aces in Game 1 loss to Kelsey Mitchell’s Fever

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 22, 2025 18:19 GMT
Draymond Green blames A
Draymond Green blames A'ja Wilson's MVP award's 'weird' trap that spelled doom for Aces in Game 1 loss [Picture Credit: Getty]

A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces faced an embarrassing loss to the Indiana Fever in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinal. The loss came shortly after Wilson was crowned the WNBA MVP for the fourth time in her career.

Indiana had a blowout win against the second seed by 73-89. According to the Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA champion, Draymond Green, the MVP award right before the game could have been the culprit in the Aces' loss.

In his long post on Threads, while Green credited Indiana for taking care of business, he said that the MVP award could have changed the team's energy.

"The Fever did exactly what they were supposed to do," Green wrote. "When you have an MVP crowned before a playoff game, it's something weird about the energy that the team usually can't shake in that game. The Fever capitalized."
"It's very hard to put the excitement for the MVP aside for the team and move forward with energy. Usually results in an extremely flat team.
While Indiana shot 50.0% in field goals, the Aces team shot just 40.8% from the field and under 30% from the 3-point line. Moreover, A'ja Wilson struggled throughout the game, making only 6 of her 22 shot attempts from the field. She scored 16 points in 34 minutes.

Aces coach blasts A'ja Wilson and Co. after Game 1 loss, admits no answer for Fever's Kelsey Mitchell

Even before the series started, Aces coach Becky Hammon sent an early warning to the Indiana Fever, vowing to show the Aces' version of elite basketball. Just two days later, the underdog Indiana embarrassed Hammon's team in front of her home crowd.

After the game, the champion coach blasted her team for showing a lack of urgency in the game. Hammon also highlighted that her team didn't move the ball enough. The Aces coach also admitted that her team didn't have any answer against Kelsey Mitchell.

"You can start on the defensive end," Hammon said. "I mean, clearly, we had no answer for Mitchell. Couldn't even attempt to slow her down a little bit. I thought it was really poor."
"Our problem was on the defensive end, and then not moving the ball at all on the offensive end," Hammon added. "It was — we'll have a talk about it."

Kelsey Mitchell, who was also one of the finalists for the MVP award, played like a real MVP. In just 34 minutes, the Indiana guard scored a game-high 34 points (second-most by a Fever player in franchise history), leading Indiana's offense.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
