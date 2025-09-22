Draymond Green dissects hidden A'ja Wilson 'weird' trap that spelled doom for Aces in Game 1 loss to Kelsey Mitchell’s Fever

A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces faced an embarrassing loss to the Indiana Fever in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinal. The loss came shortly after Wilson was crowned the WNBA MVP for the fourth time in her career. Indiana had a blowout win against the second seed by 73-89. According to the Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA champion, Draymond Green, the MVP award right before the game could have been the culprit in the Aces' loss. In his long post on Threads, while Green credited Indiana for taking care of business, he said that the MVP award could have changed the team's energy. &quot;The Fever did exactly what they were supposed to do,&quot; Green wrote. &quot;When you have an MVP crowned before a playoff game, it's something weird about the energy that the team usually can't shake in that game. The Fever capitalized.&quot; &quot;It's very hard to put the excitement for the MVP aside for the team and move forward with energy. Usually results in an extremely flat team. Post by @money23green View on ThreadsWhile Indiana shot 50.0% in field goals, the Aces team shot just 40.8% from the field and under 30% from the 3-point line. Moreover, A'ja Wilson struggled throughout the game, making only 6 of her 22 shot attempts from the field. She scored 16 points in 34 minutes.Aces coach blasts A'ja Wilson and Co. after Game 1 loss, admits no answer for Fever's Kelsey MitchellEven before the series started, Aces coach Becky Hammon sent an early warning to the Indiana Fever, vowing to show the Aces' version of elite basketball. Just two days later, the underdog Indiana embarrassed Hammon's team in front of her home crowd. After the game, the champion coach blasted her team for showing a lack of urgency in the game. Hammon also highlighted that her team didn't move the ball enough. The Aces coach also admitted that her team didn't have any answer against Kelsey Mitchell.&quot;You can start on the defensive end,&quot; Hammon said. &quot;I mean, clearly, we had no answer for Mitchell. Couldn't even attempt to slow her down a little bit. I thought it was really poor.&quot;&quot;Our problem was on the defensive end, and then not moving the ball at all on the offensive end,&quot; Hammon added. &quot;It was — we'll have a talk about it.&quot;Kelsey Mitchell, who was also one of the finalists for the MVP award, played like a real MVP. In just 34 minutes, the Indiana guard scored a game-high 34 points (second-most by a Fever player in franchise history), leading Indiana's offense.