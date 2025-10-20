  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • Fever’s Sophie Cunningham sums up her perfect late-night pizza snack feeling in just seven words

Fever’s Sophie Cunningham sums up her perfect late-night pizza snack feeling in just seven words

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 20, 2025 14:16 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three - Source: Getty
Fever’s Sophie Cunningham summed up her late-night pizza snack feeling [Picture Credit: Getty]

Sophie Cunningham is a risk-taker, both on and off the court. Shortly after, she claimed that she had grown sensitive to foods like beef, pork, dairy and gluten-rich foods; she was seen devouring pizza in her late-night snack routine.

Ad

The Indiana Fever star posted a video of her eating a large pizza on her Instagram Story. However, it doesn't seem like the WNBA star was doing very well after the snack, and her Instagram Story summed up her after-snack feeling.

"ask me how my stomach is doing," Cunningham hilariously wrote in the caption.
[Picture Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]
[Picture Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]

Previously, Sophie Cunningham had revealed that amid her MCL recovery, she had grown intolerant to some foods, and she found it hard to enjoy her food because of how it tasted.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Although Cunningham had grown sensitive to several foods, she said that some really bothered her, especially cheese. However, she added that perhaps some of her sensitivities might prove good for her.

"The ones I really am like worried about is the dairy and gluten. Like, I'm not kidding, that's in every meal that I eat," Cunningham said. "I put cheese on everything. It's like one of my favorite things. So, maybe that's what's wrong with me."
Ad
"I don't know. But, maybe I really am about to get fit and live my best life. So, hell yeah," she added

Sophie Cunningham hilariously brings up Angel Reese amid food restrictions

As Sophie Cunningham's food restriction is hitting her hard, she has done everything to remain positive in her struggles. On Friday, while she expressed her disappointment about resorting to gluten-free food, the Indiana Fever star hilariously mentioned Angel Reese.

Ad
"A huge one I forgot to mention is gluten, which is in every carb pretty much possible, and I know they make like gluten-free stuff, but that [expletive] tastes weird to me," Cunningham said.
"I can still eat chicken, that's good. Yeah, I feel like I'm going to be kind of turning into a rabbit, so I don't know, I guess I'm going to turn into a Victoria's Secret model. Call me Angel Reese."
Ad
Ad

Earlier this month, on October 15, Angel Reese created history. She became the first athlete to ever walk on a runway for Victoria's Secret. She was also joined by Olympian Sunisa Lee and soccer legend Megan Rapinoe.

As for Sophie Cunningham, she has been recovering from the MCL injury she suffered during the Fever vs Connecticut Sun game in August. A week later, Cunningham underwent knee surgery.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications