Fever’s Sophie Cunningham sums up her perfect late-night pizza snack feeling in just seven words

Sophie Cunningham is a risk-taker, both on and off the court. Shortly after, she claimed that she had grown sensitive to foods like beef, pork, dairy and gluten-rich foods; she was seen devouring pizza in her late-night snack routine.The Indiana Fever star posted a video of her eating a large pizza on her Instagram Story. However, it doesn't seem like the WNBA star was doing very well after the snack, and her Instagram Story summed up her after-snack feeling. &quot;ask me how my stomach is doing,&quot; Cunningham hilariously wrote in the caption.[Picture Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]Previously, Sophie Cunningham had revealed that amid her MCL recovery, she had grown intolerant to some foods, and she found it hard to enjoy her food because of how it tasted. Although Cunningham had grown sensitive to several foods, she said that some really bothered her, especially cheese. However, she added that perhaps some of her sensitivities might prove good for her. &quot;The ones I really am like worried about is the dairy and gluten. Like, I'm not kidding, that's in every meal that I eat,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;I put cheese on everything. It's like one of my favorite things. So, maybe that's what's wrong with me.&quot;&quot;I don't know. But, maybe I really am about to get fit and live my best life. So, hell yeah,&quot; she addedSophie Cunningham hilariously brings up Angel Reese amid food restrictionsAs Sophie Cunningham's food restriction is hitting her hard, she has done everything to remain positive in her struggles. On Friday, while she expressed her disappointment about resorting to gluten-free food, the Indiana Fever star hilariously mentioned Angel Reese.&quot;A huge one I forgot to mention is gluten, which is in every carb pretty much possible, and I know they make like gluten-free stuff, but that [expletive] tastes weird to me,&quot; Cunningham said.&quot;I can still eat chicken, that's good. Yeah, I feel like I'm going to be kind of turning into a rabbit, so I don't know, I guess I'm going to turn into a Victoria's Secret model. Call me Angel Reese.&quot;Earlier this month, on October 15, Angel Reese created history. She became the first athlete to ever walk on a runway for Victoria's Secret. She was also joined by Olympian Sunisa Lee and soccer legend Megan Rapinoe. As for Sophie Cunningham, she has been recovering from the MCL injury she suffered during the Fever vs Connecticut Sun game in August. A week later, Cunningham underwent knee surgery.