"Fever signing Chennedy Carter now??" - WNBA fans abuzz as Caitlin Clark's team waives point guard despite Sydney Colson & Aari McDonald sidelined

WNBA fans reacted to the latest roster move by Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever. The Fever had signed Kyra Lambert on Aug. 14, earlier this month, under a regular hardship contract. However, just four days later, the team released Lambert, even before her 7-day contract came to an end.With Clark, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald already out, fans were left confused about the move. Reacting to the post, a fan predicted a big announcement from the Fever regarding their roster.&quot;Kyra Lambert being released means another signing, Caitlin coming back, or hopefully Sophie is ok,&quot; the fan wrote.Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINK@UnderdogWNBA Kyra Lambert being released means another signing, Caitlin coming back, or hopefully Sophie is ok.A fan was confused by the roster move from the Fever and was left guessing whether the team was signing Chennedy Carter.&quot;Wait what?? Fever signing Carter now??👀👀👀.&quot;AK @Sudharsan_AK10LINK@UnderdogWNBA Wait what?? Fever signing Carter now??👀👀👀One of the fans declared that the move by the team meant Caitlin Clark was coming back.&quot;Caitlin must be coming back sooner than expected. They were only going to be allowed to keep either Odyssey or Kyra, not both.&quot;Sha Hartley @shahartleyLINK@UnderdogWNBA Caitlin must be coming back sooner than expected. They were only going to be allowed to keep either Odyssey or Kyra, not both.A fan blasted the team for investing in smaller talents and urged to team to sign international players.&quot;If they not even going to give her a try why even sign her? Can the Fever please invest in international scouts.&quot;Clive Samuels @RiizzzieLINK@UnderdogWNBA If they not even going to give her a try why even sign her? Can the Fever please invest in international scouts.One of the fans was left wondering if there was even coordination between the Fever's coaching staff and the front office.&quot;Every day I question if Amber Cox and Stephanie White are even on the same page 🤔.&quot;Yung DLo @DLoThaRealLINK@UnderdogWNBA Every day I question if Amber Cox and Stephanie White are even on the same page 🤔A fan said that the Fever's decision to release Kyra Lambert could mean the early return of Caitlin Clark.&quot;Ohhhhh she’s either a** or the True demon is back.&quot;Mr.Parks. @mikeed172531LINK@UnderdogWNBA Ohhhhh she’s either asss or the True demon is back.A fan mocked the team for wasting money on Lambert.&quot;lol what was the point of signing her? like seriously it was kind of f***** up.&quot;shirin @schirin8LINK@UnderdogWNBA lol what was the point of signing her? like seriously it was kind of fucked upDoes Kyra Lambert's release signal Caitlin Clark's return?Kyra Lambert didn't finish the full seven days of her Indiana Fever contract before being released by the team. Since the move, there have been speculations that it might signal Caitlin Clark's return. The Fever signed Odyssey Sims for a regular hardship contract after Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald were declared out for the season with an ACL tear and broken foot, respectively. According to IndyStar reporter Chloe Peterson, Odyssey Sims' signing didn't mean that when Clark returned, she would be released.The signing of Lambert then meant that whoever between her and Sims would fit better with the team would be released later. The move from the team could mean that Clark might be returning.Earlier this month, Fever coach Stephanie White said that Caitlin Clark could return by the end of August and could start full-court practice by the end of this week. The next game the Fever play is on Aug. 23, and fans will be eagerly waiting for an announcement from the team till then.