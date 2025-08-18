Rob Gronkowski pays 5-word tribute to Caitlin Clark as Fever's superstar recovers from groin injury

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski took to social media to pay tribute to WNBA star Caitlin Clark. She has been out of the game for the past few weeks due to a groin injury. The Indiana Fever star does not have an official timeline for her return to the court.On Sunday, Rob Gronkowski shared a clip of himself showing off his hopping abilities on the court. In the video, the retired 4x Super Bowl champion shared a five-word message for Clark while scoring a 3-pointer, showcasing his accuracy with the ball.&quot;Draining 3's like Caitlin Clark,&quot; Gronkowski wrote.Rob Gronkowski's IG storyThe 2-time WNBA All-Star has been sidelined since suffering a groin injury during their victory over the Connecticut Sun last month. Clark has missed 13 consecutive games, sparking concerns over her injury and rehabilitation process.Last week, Fever's head coach Stephanie White came forward to provide an update on her star player's situation on ESPN's NBA Today.&quot;It's day-to-day right now, we're putting no timetable on it,&quot; White said. &quot;She is going through the rehab process, and then we want to integrate her from a strength and conditioning standpoint, and then get her back to basketball activities.&quot;&quot;So, we're taking it one day at a time, really slow rolling it, slow playing it this time ... The most important thing for us is Caitlin's long-term health and getting her back to 100% before we put her back on the floor.&quot;Stephanie White also stated that she hopes that Caitlin Clark makes her return to the court by the end of the regular season.Caitlin Clark impressed fans with her NFL-like passes amid rehabilitationAfter injuring herself last month, the WNBA star has been taking things slow. Despite this, Caitlin Clark did not hesitate in showing off some of her football skills on the court.On social media, Wish TV's Andrew Chernoff shared a clip of the Indiana Fever's post-practice time on the court. In the video, Clark is lobbing a pass down the court with the football, making her look like a reliable NFL quarterback.You can check out the video below:The Fever have put up a 19-16 campaign so far this season. On Sunday, they secured a 99-93 OT victory over the Sun. Stephanie White's team will next take on the Minnesota Lynx on August 23.