  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Rob Gronkowski pays 5-word tribute to Caitlin Clark as Fever's superstar recovers from groin injury

Rob Gronkowski pays 5-word tribute to Caitlin Clark as Fever's superstar recovers from groin injury

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Aug 18, 2025 11:02 GMT
Gronkowski and Clark (Credits: SK library)
Gronkowski and Clark (Credits: IMAGN)

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski took to social media to pay tribute to WNBA star Caitlin Clark. She has been out of the game for the past few weeks due to a groin injury. The Indiana Fever star does not have an official timeline for her return to the court.

Ad

On Sunday, Rob Gronkowski shared a clip of himself showing off his hopping abilities on the court. In the video, the retired 4x Super Bowl champion shared a five-word message for Clark while scoring a 3-pointer, showcasing his accuracy with the ball.

"Draining 3's like Caitlin Clark," Gronkowski wrote.
Rob Gronkowski&#039;s IG story
Rob Gronkowski's IG story

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The 2-time WNBA All-Star has been sidelined since suffering a groin injury during their victory over the Connecticut Sun last month. Clark has missed 13 consecutive games, sparking concerns over her injury and rehabilitation process.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Last week, Fever's head coach Stephanie White came forward to provide an update on her star player's situation on ESPN's NBA Today.

"It's day-to-day right now, we're putting no timetable on it," White said. "She is going through the rehab process, and then we want to integrate her from a strength and conditioning standpoint, and then get her back to basketball activities."
Ad
"So, we're taking it one day at a time, really slow rolling it, slow playing it this time ... The most important thing for us is Caitlin's long-term health and getting her back to 100% before we put her back on the floor."

Stephanie White also stated that she hopes that Caitlin Clark makes her return to the court by the end of the regular season.

Ad

Caitlin Clark impressed fans with her NFL-like passes amid rehabilitation

After injuring herself last month, the WNBA star has been taking things slow. Despite this, Caitlin Clark did not hesitate in showing off some of her football skills on the court.

On social media, Wish TV's Andrew Chernoff shared a clip of the Indiana Fever's post-practice time on the court. In the video, Clark is lobbing a pass down the court with the football, making her look like a reliable NFL quarterback.

Ad

You can check out the video below:

The Fever have put up a 19-16 campaign so far this season. On Sunday, they secured a 99-93 OT victory over the Sun. Stephanie White's team will next take on the Minnesota Lynx on August 23.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications