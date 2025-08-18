  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "Our coaches gon find a way" - Fever's $90,000 guard makes feelings clear as Sophie Cunningham joins Caitlin Clark and others on injury list

"Our coaches gon find a way" - Fever's $90,000 guard makes feelings clear as Sophie Cunningham joins Caitlin Clark and others on injury list

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 18, 2025 06:41 GMT
Fever
Fever's $90,000 guard makes feelings clear as Sophie Cunningham joins Caitlin Clark and others on injury list. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever seemingly lost another player to injury on Sunday after Sophie Cunningham suffered a knee injury. Cunningham went down in the second quarter after a collision with Bria Hartley of the Connecticut Sun. Sydney Colson, who is also out for the season due to injury, made her feelings clear on the Fever's injury bug.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Colson, who signed a one-year, $90,000 contract with the Fever in the offseason, credited the coaching staff for finding a way to get the 99-93 overtime win against the Sun. The veteran guard suffered a knee injury earlier this month and has been ruled out for the season.

"We down to 4 players but f it, we ball. Our coaches gon find a way🙂‍↕️ ," Colson tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In addition to Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham, the Indiana Fever were also missing Caitlin Clark and Aari McDonald. Clark is recovering from a second groin injury and has no timetable for a return. She has been limited to just 13 games this season, with four muscle-related injuries since the preseason.

Meanwhile, McDonald suffered a foot injury during the same game that Colson tore her ACL. She has also been ruled out for the rest of the season. The Fever signed her as a backup point guard due to Clark's injury woes. She managed to earn a starting spot and was playing well before going down with a foot fracture.

Ad

The Fever have relied on Kelsey Mitchell to provide the majority of the offense, while Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard add more scoring boost down low. And if Cunningham gets ruled out, Chloe Bibby might finally get more consistent minutes under coach Stephanie White.

Sophie Cunningham set to undergo MRI on Monday

Sophie Cunningham set to undergo MRI on Monday. (Photo: IMAGN)
Sophie Cunningham set to undergo MRI on Monday. (Photo: IMAGN)

Sophie Cunningham was just trying to defend Bria Hartley, who fell on his right leg during a play in the second quarter. Cunningham was writhing in pain on the floor while grabbing her right knee. She was surrounded by teammates and coaching staff before being taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Ad

Coach Stephanie White told reporters after the game that Cunningham is set to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of her injury. The Missouri product's reaction to her injury in real time wasn't good, but Fever fans are hoping it's nothing serious.

There are nine games left in Indiana's schedule, and it would be a huge blow if they lost another important player to injury.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications