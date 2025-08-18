"Our coaches gon find a way" - Fever's $90,000 guard makes feelings clear as Sophie Cunningham joins Caitlin Clark and others on injury list

The Indiana Fever seemingly lost another player to injury on Sunday after Sophie Cunningham suffered a knee injury. Cunningham went down in the second quarter after a collision with Bria Hartley of the Connecticut Sun. Sydney Colson, who is also out for the season due to injury, made her feelings clear on the Fever's injury bug. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Colson, who signed a one-year, $90,000 contract with the Fever in the offseason, credited the coaching staff for finding a way to get the 99-93 overtime win against the Sun. The veteran guard suffered a knee injury earlier this month and has been ruled out for the season.&quot;We down to 4 players but f it, we ball. Our coaches gon find a way🙂‍↕️ ,&quot; Colson tweeted. Sydney Colson @SydJColsonLINKWe down to 4 players but f it, we ball. Our coaches gon find a way🙂‍↕️In addition to Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham, the Indiana Fever were also missing Caitlin Clark and Aari McDonald. Clark is recovering from a second groin injury and has no timetable for a return. She has been limited to just 13 games this season, with four muscle-related injuries since the preseason. Meanwhile, McDonald suffered a foot injury during the same game that Colson tore her ACL. She has also been ruled out for the rest of the season. The Fever signed her as a backup point guard due to Clark's injury woes. She managed to earn a starting spot and was playing well before going down with a foot fracture. The Fever have relied on Kelsey Mitchell to provide the majority of the offense, while Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard add more scoring boost down low. And if Cunningham gets ruled out, Chloe Bibby might finally get more consistent minutes under coach Stephanie White. Sophie Cunningham set to undergo MRI on MondaySophie Cunningham set to undergo MRI on Monday. (Photo: IMAGN)Sophie Cunningham was just trying to defend Bria Hartley, who fell on his right leg during a play in the second quarter. Cunningham was writhing in pain on the floor while grabbing her right knee. She was surrounded by teammates and coaching staff before being taken to the locker room for further evaluation.Coach Stephanie White told reporters after the game that Cunningham is set to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of her injury. The Missouri product's reaction to her injury in real time wasn't good, but Fever fans are hoping it's nothing serious.There are nine games left in Indiana's schedule, and it would be a huge blow if they lost another important player to injury.