"Does not belong on an analyst desk": NFL fans react as Rob Gronkowski lands new role with FOX NFL

Rob Gronkowski has been keeping himself busy ever since hanging up his cleats. From spiking footballs after scoring touchdowns to analyzing the game, Gronk has transitioned seamlessly.The former New England Patriots tight end will now join FOX as an NFL analyst. Gronkowski will replace Pro Football Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson, who has chosen to retire.This announcement received a mixed reaction from the fans. Some were excited to see Gronk bring his charm to the analyst desk, while others believe that he is too goofy to be taken seriously. Check out some of the fan reactions below:&quot;Gronk in the studio? FOX really said, “Let’s replace Hall of Fame wisdom with party vibes and chaos.” Gonna be less NFL analysis and more Club Gronk Live every Sunday. Grab the popcorn folks,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Gronk is just not good at talking ball I'm sorry 😭he's funny when that's what matters but sometimes you gotta actually be able to break s*it down,&quot; this fan tweeted.&quot;This guy is tough to listen to. Also Bradshaw should ride off into the sunset too. He flubs lines constantly and loses his place too often and plays it off with a laugh. Too many hits to the coconut when he played,&quot; another fan said.Check out some more reactions below:&quot;As a Pats fan I LOVE Gronk but he belongs nowhere near a microphone. He’s awful,&quot; wrote a New England Patriots' fan.&quot;Is Gronk bad? Of course. But at least it’s not Collinsworth. Let’s be thankful,&quot; this fan seems to have found a middle ground.&quot;Gronk does not belong on an analyst desk. Idk why this is being forced,&quot; this fan said.It'll be interesting to see what value Gronkowski adds to the analyst desk on FOX.Rob Gronkowski gave his analytical take on other countries playing flag football in the OlympicsThe upcoming Olympics in LA will add flag football to its lineup. Rob Gronkowski talked about this decision on his &quot;Dudes on Dudes&quot; podcast in July. He said other countries may struggle to face Team USA in flag football. The four-time Super Bowl winner believes that it might take decades for others to even compete with America. Gronkowski said:&quot;There's every country combined, 'These motherf**king Americans. This guy not even a real quarterback in the NFL, and he's whooping our a*s. He's throwing five touchdowns against our Olympic flag football team. They absolutely dominated.'&quot;And then they're gonna be like, 'Oh sh*t.' Like, 'How about we start having football camps in Germany, how about Australia put some football camps, the Chinese.' They're going to have, instead of sending their guys to military, they're going to be sending them to flag football camps, just so they can compete with us Americans at the Olympics.&quot;It remains to be seen if Gronkowski's prediction stands corrected when the Summer Games come to America.