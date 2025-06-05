Fever star deeply disturbed by Gilbert Arenas’ pathetic attempt to diminish Karl-Anthony Towns by comparing him to women

Indiana Fever star Brianna Turner took exception to "misogynistic" remarks by Gilbert Arenas in his assessment of Karl-Anthony Towns' physical appearance and game. She said the words conveyed were pathetic and unjustifiable.

On his Gil's Arena podcast on Wednesday, Arenas went on a vicious rant towards the New York Knicks' big man. He cited the build of 'KAT' as the reason for his defensive shortcomings, highlighting it as one of the reasons the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Arenas said:

“It’s him, it’s his physical makeup. Long legs, short torso, big ass feet. There’s nothing he can do, he’s built like a whole f*cking b*tch. He’s built like a female. Am I saying something wrong? He’s built like a girl. He has girl hips. He’s like a full WNBA player.”

Brianna Turner, who joined the Fever in the offseason, cringed at what Arenas said. She let her thoughts be known in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Gilbert Arenas’s comments on KAT were so deeply rooted in misogyny. In his pathetic attempt to diminish & embarrass KAT, he simply compared him to a woman. That is deeply disturbing. Guess I’m too woke or whatever but it’s hard to see a clip like that & think that’s justifiable."

Towns and the Knicks were eliminated by the lower-seeded Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, 4-2. The All-Star NBA forward is being partly blamed for not doing enough on the defensive end in the series.

Fever star Brianna Turner touts defense in her return to Indiana

While Karl-Anthony Towns is taking flak for his defensive skills or lack thereof, that part of the game is what Brianna Turner is touting in her return to the state of Indiana.

The former Notre Dame star signed with the Indiana Fever in the offseason and is being counted on to provide a veteran presence and defensive mindset to a team looking to sustain the gains it had last season.

Brianna Turner spoke about what she brings to the Fever prior to the start of the 2025 WNBA campaign, saying:

"I think I’m a calming presence. I feel like I never get too high, never get too low… but I am really competitive as well. I like to run the floor, like to play defense, like to win. And I think the Fever was the place to be if I wanted to win.”

Check out what she had to say below, beginning at 1:40:

Brianna Turner spent last season with the Chicago Sky, playing 27 games. Previously, she was with the Phoenix Mercury, where she earned WNBA All-Defensive First Team honors twice in 2020 and 2021.

