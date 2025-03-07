"Get in loser": Fever's Sophie Cunningham channels glamorous cowgirl chic in striking outfit

Glamour has never taken a backseat for Sophie Cunningham. As much as the Indiana Fever's new guard loves to give everything on the court, her pre-game outfits have been a testament to her love for fashion.

Ad

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Cunningham posted a series of pictures in a striking black bikini outfit. The WNBA guard channeled her glamorous chic outfit with a matching leather overcoat, a cowgirl hat and a knee-length pair of boots.

"Get in loser, we’re going backroadin," she wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

Sophie Cunningham will start her seventh season in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever. She was acquired by the Fever in January earlier this year from the Phoenix Mercury in a four-team trade.

Cunningham has been a big fan of Caitlin Clark since Clark's rookie season last year. Both players also shared a candid moment during the All-Star break. The former Mercury player also revealed that she hilariously asked Clark to come and join her in Phoenix.

Ad

Excited Sophie Cunningham reacts to Fever's new roster addition post

Sophie Cunningham was one of the big names that the Indiana Fever added to the roster for the 2025 season. She was among big names like DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson, Natasha Howard and Brianna Turner, who were added alongside Caitlin Clark to push for the championship next year.

The Indiana Fever posted a picture of the new joiners on the team's Instagram account on Mar. 1 and one of the players who commented on the post was Sophie Cunningham.

Ad

Ad

Excited with her new venture, Cunningham commented on the post along with some fire emojis.

"I love 🔥🔥🔥," Cunningham wrote in the comment.

[Credits: IG/@sophie_cham]

The addition of Cunningham is set to make a big difference for the Indiana Fever for the upcoming season. Not only can she potentially play a crucial role as a bench player, but also as a 3-point shooter.

Ad

Last season, while playing with the Phoenix Mercury, Cunningham started her season from the bench, keeping the team's offense going with the beach. She played 19 of the 40 games from the bench and averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game and shot well over 37.8% from the 3-point line.

With a facilitator like Caitlin Clark by her side, Cunningham can prove to be a big stabilizer for the Fever's offense. She has previously said that one of the reasons that she was excited to play alongside Clark was because the latter passed the ball. f

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback