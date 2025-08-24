"Give Connor McCaffery spot on coaching staff" - WNBA fans stunned as Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend spotted traveling with Fever on road trip to face Lynx

WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark traveling with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, to Minnesota. In a video from the Indiana Fever social media handle that surfaced online, the Fever team posed for pictures on the airport apron ahead of the game against the Minnesota Lynx.After Odyssey Sims and Damiris Dantas walked away from the camera posing for pictures, Clark entered the frame with her boyfriend. She wore a pair of black trousers and a gray Indiana Fever hoodie and posed for the camera.Fans were happy to see McCaffery accompanying his WNBA girlfriend on the trip.&quot;CC’s Boo get to travel with the team?&quot;Redondo Mike @OGJordans85LINK@IndianaFever CC’s Boo get to travel with the team?Other fans showed love to the couple with a sparkling heart emoji.&quot;CC!! Connor!! 💖 so sparkly!&quot;ev riley @evrileyLINK@IndianaFever CC!! Connor!! 💖 so sparkly!A fan hilariously wrote that he not only loved McCaffery for supporting Clark, but also wanted to have him placed on the coaching staff.&quot;They might as well give Conner a spot on the coaching staff because he’s always there for CC… (in a good way of course) 🤣🤣. Love how he’s there to support her all the time. 🫶🏽🥰.&quot;One of the fans was emotional watching Clark's boyfriend travel with her.&quot;I love seeing Connor travel too 🥹🥹🥹.&quot;Another fan called McCaffery, a &quot;supportive king.&quot;&quot;We love a supportive King ! Glad we got the Connor peek.&quot;Comments on the postA fan, who was excited about Aerial Powers being added to the roster, was amused by McCaffery traveling with the Fever team.&quot;I love this team. And a big, big welcome to Aerial Powers! I've been saying we should add her for months now! Lol @ Connor going with. 😂.&quot;One of the fans highlighted the constant support from Caitlin Clark's boyfriend.&quot;Connor!!! 😄 love the support he always show CC and the team, let’s get it done, we can split the series in Minnesota and make a statement, Goooooooo Fever!!! ❤️.&quot;Comments on the postCaitlin Clark reacts to Connor McCaffery's emotional post after his grandmother's passingCaitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, was emotional after his grandmother's passing last week. The former Iowa basketball star posted an emotional tribute to her passing on his Instagram.&quot;I've been trying to think of what to say and I can't. It’s impossible to put into words how much you meant to our entire family. I refuse to say goodbye, so until we meet again ❤️❤️❤️🕊️🕊️🕊️,&quot; McCaffery wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe basketball world sent out prayers and condolences to McCaffery. Caitlin Clark also reacted to the post with a series of growing heart and prayer emojis. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, Clark's Iowa teammate Gabbie Marshal and WNBA photographer Bri Lewerke also reacted to the post.Caitlin Clark's comments on the postAccording to Clutch Points, Marit Smaby Nowlin died at the age of 80 in Minnesota. She was on vacation at Lake Vermilion at the time of her death.