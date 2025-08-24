  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Give Connor McCaffery spot on coaching staff" - WNBA fans stunned as Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend spotted traveling with Fever on road trip to face Lynx

"Give Connor McCaffery spot on coaching staff" - WNBA fans stunned as Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend spotted traveling with Fever on road trip to face Lynx

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 24, 2025 05:00 GMT
WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark&rsquo;s boyfriend accompanying her for a road trip game against Lynx [Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@connor_m30]
WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend accompanying her for a road trip game against Lynx [Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@connor_m30]

WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark traveling with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, to Minnesota. In a video from the Indiana Fever social media handle that surfaced online, the Fever team posed for pictures on the airport apron ahead of the game against the Minnesota Lynx.

Ad

After Odyssey Sims and Damiris Dantas walked away from the camera posing for pictures, Clark entered the frame with her boyfriend. She wore a pair of black trousers and a gray Indiana Fever hoodie and posed for the camera.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans were happy to see McCaffery accompanying his WNBA girlfriend on the trip.

"CC’s Boo get to travel with the team?"
Ad

Other fans showed love to the couple with a sparkling heart emoji.

"CC!! Connor!! 💖 so sparkly!"
Ad

A fan hilariously wrote that he not only loved McCaffery for supporting Clark, but also wanted to have him placed on the coaching staff.

"They might as well give Conner a spot on the coaching staff because he’s always there for CC… (in a good way of course) 🤣🤣. Love how he’s there to support her all the time. 🫶🏽🥰."
Ad

One of the fans was emotional watching Clark's boyfriend travel with her.

"I love seeing Connor travel too 🥹🥹🥹."

Another fan called McCaffery, a "supportive king."

"We love a supportive King ! Glad we got the Connor peek."
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

A fan, who was excited about Aerial Powers being added to the roster, was amused by McCaffery traveling with the Fever team.

Ad
"I love this team. And a big, big welcome to Aerial Powers! I've been saying we should add her for months now! Lol @ Connor going with. 😂."

One of the fans highlighted the constant support from Caitlin Clark's boyfriend.

"Connor!!! 😄 love the support he always show CC and the team, let’s get it done, we can split the series in Minnesota and make a statement, Goooooooo Fever!!! ❤️."
Ad
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

Caitlin Clark reacts to Connor McCaffery's emotional post after his grandmother's passing

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, was emotional after his grandmother's passing last week. The former Iowa basketball star posted an emotional tribute to her passing on his Instagram.

Ad
"I've been trying to think of what to say and I can't. It’s impossible to put into words how much you meant to our entire family. I refuse to say goodbye, so until we meet again ❤️❤️❤️🕊️🕊️🕊️," McCaffery wrote.
Ad

The basketball world sent out prayers and condolences to McCaffery. Caitlin Clark also reacted to the post with a series of growing heart and prayer emojis.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, Clark's Iowa teammate Gabbie Marshal and WNBA photographer Bri Lewerke also reacted to the post.

Caitlin Clark&#039;s comments on the post
Caitlin Clark's comments on the post

According to Clutch Points, Marit Smaby Nowlin died at the age of 80 in Minnesota. She was on vacation at Lake Vermilion at the time of her death.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications