  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Aliyah Boston
  • "GOAT Talk": Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull drop heartfelt reactions on $249,244 All-Star's untouched scoring record for Fever

"GOAT Talk": Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull drop heartfelt reactions on $249,244 All-Star's untouched scoring record for Fever

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 27, 2025 14:46 GMT
WNBA: MAY 30 Commissioner
Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull reacted to Fever teammates scoring record (image credit: getty)

Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull have been crucial for the Indiana Fever as the team remains in contention for a playoff spot. However, it has been Kelsey Mitchell's season as she is having an MVP run.

Ad

Mitchell played her 38th game of the campaign when Indiana faced the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. The guard scored 21 points and added her name in the franchise's history books.

Mitchell already has 787 points this year, the most points by any player in a single season in Fever history. The previous record was held by Caitlin Clark, who had 769 in 2024.

The team's social media account dedicated a post for Mitchell, who is signed to a one-year $249,244 contract. The sentiment was echoed by Hull and Boston, sharing it on their Instagram stories.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"(Kelsey Mitchell) continues to amaze me," Hull wrote.
[Credit: IG/@lexiehulll]
[Credit: IG/@lexiehulll]

Meanwhile, Boston added a two-word reaction to it

Ad
"Goat talk," Boston wrote.
[Credit: IG/@aliyah.boston]
[Credit: IG/@aliyah.boston]

Boston led Indiana with a game-high 27 points in the 95-75 victory, while Odyssey Sims contributed 22 points.

Ad

Aliyah Boston gives her verdict on Kelsey Mitchell's historic season

The Indiana Fever made it their priority to re-sign Kelsey Mitchell and gave her a supermax contract in the offseason. As this season progressed, Mitchell proved to the team that she was worth every penny of her contract.

This has been her best season, and Mitchell's teammate, Aliyah Boston, made a strong case for her to win the MVP award.

Ad
"When you watch Kelsey play, you look at what she means to the squad," Boston said on Aug. 18. "I think coming out of that second half and going off the way she did, it speaks for her case in general.
"She comes out, she defends, she scores the ball, she plays 40 minutes per game and she still consistently puts up these numbers. I feel like if she's not MVP, shoot. That's crazy."
Ad

In the absence of Caitlin Clark, Mitchell and Boston are carrying the bulk of the offensive load. As Indiana struggles with health, they have kept the team in contention for a playoff berth.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications