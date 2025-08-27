"GOAT Talk": Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull drop heartfelt reactions on $249,244 All-Star's untouched scoring record for Fever

Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull have been crucial for the Indiana Fever as the team remains in contention for a playoff spot. However, it has been Kelsey Mitchell's season as she is having an MVP run.Mitchell played her 38th game of the campaign when Indiana faced the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. The guard scored 21 points and added her name in the franchise's history books.Mitchell already has 787 points this year, the most points by any player in a single season in Fever history. The previous record was held by Caitlin Clark, who had 769 in 2024.The team's social media account dedicated a post for Mitchell, who is signed to a one-year $249,244 contract. The sentiment was echoed by Hull and Boston, sharing it on their Instagram stories.&quot;(Kelsey Mitchell) continues to amaze me,&quot; Hull wrote.[Credit: IG/@lexiehulll]Meanwhile, Boston added a two-word reaction to it&quot;Goat talk,&quot; Boston wrote.[Credit: IG/@aliyah.boston]Boston led Indiana with a game-high 27 points in the 95-75 victory, while Odyssey Sims contributed 22 points.Aliyah Boston gives her verdict on Kelsey Mitchell's historic seasonThe Indiana Fever made it their priority to re-sign Kelsey Mitchell and gave her a supermax contract in the offseason. As this season progressed, Mitchell proved to the team that she was worth every penny of her contract.This has been her best season, and Mitchell's teammate, Aliyah Boston, made a strong case for her to win the MVP award.&quot;When you watch Kelsey play, you look at what she means to the squad,&quot; Boston said on Aug. 18. &quot;I think coming out of that second half and going off the way she did, it speaks for her case in general.&quot;She comes out, she defends, she scores the ball, she plays 40 minutes per game and she still consistently puts up these numbers. I feel like if she's not MVP, shoot. That's crazy.&quot;In the absence of Caitlin Clark, Mitchell and Boston are carrying the bulk of the offensive load. As Indiana struggles with health, they have kept the team in contention for a playoff berth.