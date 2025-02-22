"Has been terrible", "most useless player": Fans launch no-holds-barred attack on Aliyah Boston after zero-point game

Aliyah Boston had a tough night offensively during Vinyl Basketball Club’s 72-65 victory over Mist Basketball Club in Unrivaled on Friday. The Indiana Fever star saw eight minutes of action but failed to score, missing all three of her shot attempts.

Her scoreless performance quickly became a hot topic on social media, where fans didn’t hesitate to express their frustration. Many criticized the young center for failing to contribute offensively despite her time on the court.

"Aliyah Boston has been TERRIBLE," a fan commented.

"Goodness Aliyah Boston is FUCKING TERRIBLE. 0 for 2 0 points 5 minutes. Worst player in Unrivaled and it's not close. She is the most useless player in this and it's not close," commented another fan.

"Thoughts on Aliyah Boston in Unrivaled? Not exactly her best showing- is it the style of play, is she not giving 100%, or something else? Hoping she turns it around for this next season!" a fan wrote.

"Aliyah Boston with 0 points in 8 minutes. She is gonna have to figure this out before the W starts," wrote another fan.

"Be aggressive on offense Aliyah. You are not out there for cardio," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"What’s going on with her I’ve just been box score watching last couple games but idk something seems off," said another fan.

Aliyah Boston's performance in Unrivaled

Aliyah Boston has struggled to find consistency in her performances throughout Unrivaled. She initially came off the bench before being promoted to the starting lineup in Dearica Hamby’s absence. However, with Hamby’s return, the Indiana Fever star was moved back to a bench role.

In terms of numbers, Boston is averaging 5.5 points and 5.3 rebounds through eight games. She will have another opportunity to make an impact when Vinyl Basketball Club faces Phantom BC on Saturday.

