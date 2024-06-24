"Haters are going to be hiding under a rock tonight" - WNBA fans laud Caitlin Clark's double-double outing vs Angel Reese in a thriller game 

While the Indiana Fever may have lost to the Chicago Sky for the first time this season, number-one overall pick Caitlin Clark put up an impressive performance. Clark displayed her elite court vision once again, finding her teammates for 13 assists to add to the 17 points that she scored herself.

With her 13 dimes, Clark set the franchise record for most assists in a single game in Fever history.

Clark's fans were out in full force, praising her elite playmaking and court vision that helped set up her teammates.

"Those Caitlin Clark haters are going to be hiding under a f***ing rock tonight," @adub182821 posted.

"She can impact winning in so many ways, that’s how you know she will be an all time great," @EdeyMuse said.

"I love the way she passes the ball it’s beautiful to watch," @calebwheelZ shared.

Some of her fans could not help but feel like she could've had more dimes had her teammates played better.

"She could have five more if teammates could hold on to the ball and make a layup," @Scotty50P pointed out.

"She would have had 18, if 5 passes weren’t dropped," @SWAGDAD80 chimed in.

"She would shatter the rookie record if her teammates caught the ball," @jorgitosatx said.

While Clark had a solid night passing the ball, she was overshadowed by Angel Reese's eighth straight double-double (25 points & 16 rebounds), which extended her own rookie record.

Caitlin Clark records third double-double of her professional career

While she is best known for her scoring ability, especially her ability to drain the ball from deep, Caitlin Clark is not a one-dimensional player.

With her performance against the Sky, Clark now has three double-doubles in her career. This is her first with a combination of points and assists. Her first two double-doubles came on May 24 against the Las Vegas Aces (11 points, 10 rebounds) and on June 19 against the Washington Mystics (18 pts, 12 rebs).

She has come close to getting double figures in assists before as she has multiple games with seven or more dimes. Additionally, she has two games wherein she had nine dimes. The first one coming against the Seattle Storm on May 30 and the second against the Chicago Sky on Jun. 16.

Prior to tonight's game against the Sky, Clark was averaging 16.2 points 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest, showcasing just how well-rounded she is as a basketball player.

