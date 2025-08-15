"I look like a brick" - Sophie Cunningham opens up on her fashion flair while embracing her 'feminine' spirit at 6-foot-1

Sophie Cunningham has spearheaded the fashion trend in the WNBA, as more and more cameras are turning towards the league. She has been throwing around fashion inspiration since joining the Indiana Fever this year.However, for Cunningham, dressing up hasn't been just about looking cool; it is also one of the many ways that the WNBA star proudly embraces her identity. Cunningham appeared on the debut episode of her &quot;Beyond Basketball with Sophie Cunningham&quot; and dropped fashion gems for her fans.The WNBA star said that despite not being entirely comfortable being a tall girl, she had learned to embrace herself and develop confidence.&quot;It's not easy being like 6'1&quot; 160lbs girl. Like, let's be honest, my shoulders are wide, I look like a brick,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;But you know what, I embrace that and I think that's super cool for other athletes to come in here, young boys and girls to see like whoever you are, just be confident in that, because that's gonna be your biggest superpower one day.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen the interviewer asked Cunningham to describe her fashion sense, the Fever star said she liked to express herself more on the feminine side.&quot;For me, like I like to express myself being girly, being super feminine and like dressing up,&quot; she added. &quot;So, I like to you know show little leg, show a little bit of skin, sometimes little baggy with an oversized shirt. so, I really wake up, see how I feel and then go from there.&quot;Sophie Cunningham credited her mother and her aunt, who are also tall, for her and her sister's improved fashion sense.Sophie Cunningham arrives for Fever vs. Wings game on foot, in heelsBefore the Indiana Fever faced the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, Sophie Cunningham had a hard time arriving at the Fever's facility. A video on X showed the Fever star arriving in an almost empty tunnel with just photographers ready to take some pictures.However, when Cunningham came closer to the cameras, the toughness of her day was written all over her body. The Fever star arrived in a black outfit, drenched in sweat. As she got near the cameraperson, she lowered her head and hilariously said her car broke down. She had to walk to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena on her feet.However, knowing Sophie Cunningham's confident side, accepting herself, was unavoidable. The Fever star wasted no time in climbing to the carpet and posing for some pictures with a big smile on her face.