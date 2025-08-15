  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "I look like a brick" - Sophie Cunningham opens up on her fashion flair while embracing her 'feminine' spirit at 6-foot-1

"I look like a brick" - Sophie Cunningham opens up on her fashion flair while embracing her 'feminine' spirit at 6-foot-1

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Aug 15, 2025 23:41 GMT
[Picture Credit: X/@IndianaFever]
[Picture Credit: X/@IndianaFever]

Sophie Cunningham has spearheaded the fashion trend in the WNBA, as more and more cameras are turning towards the league. She has been throwing around fashion inspiration since joining the Indiana Fever this year.

Ad

However, for Cunningham, dressing up hasn't been just about looking cool; it is also one of the many ways that the WNBA star proudly embraces her identity. Cunningham appeared on the debut episode of her "Beyond Basketball with Sophie Cunningham" and dropped fashion gems for her fans.

The WNBA star said that despite not being entirely comfortable being a tall girl, she had learned to embrace herself and develop confidence.

"It's not easy being like 6'1" 160lbs girl. Like, let's be honest, my shoulders are wide, I look like a brick," Cunningham said. "But you know what, I embrace that and I think that's super cool for other athletes to come in here, young boys and girls to see like whoever you are, just be confident in that, because that's gonna be your biggest superpower one day."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

When the interviewer asked Cunningham to describe her fashion sense, the Fever star said she liked to express herself more on the feminine side.

"For me, like I like to express myself being girly, being super feminine and like dressing up," she added. "So, I like to you know show little leg, show a little bit of skin, sometimes little baggy with an oversized shirt. so, I really wake up, see how I feel and then go from there."
Ad

Sophie Cunningham credited her mother and her aunt, who are also tall, for her and her sister's improved fashion sense.

Sophie Cunningham arrives for Fever vs. Wings game on foot, in heels

Before the Indiana Fever faced the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, Sophie Cunningham had a hard time arriving at the Fever's facility. A video on X showed the Fever star arriving in an almost empty tunnel with just photographers ready to take some pictures.

Ad

However, when Cunningham came closer to the cameras, the toughness of her day was written all over her body. The Fever star arrived in a black outfit, drenched in sweat. As she got near the cameraperson, she lowered her head and hilariously said her car broke down. She had to walk to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena on her feet.

However, knowing Sophie Cunningham's confident side, accepting herself, was unavoidable. The Fever star wasted no time in climbing to the carpet and posing for some pictures with a big smile on her face.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications