"I thought it was fake" - Caitlin Clark reveals 'GOAT' LeBron James' unexpected shoutout stunned her

Caitlin Clark knew that she was going to meet her GOAT, LeBron James. However, the Indiana Fever star didn't expect the LA Lakers superstar would send a special shoutout to her through his social media post.

Ahead of the Indiana Fever's season opener against the Chicago Sky, James posted a series of pictures on his Instagram post with Clark on Saturday. The NBA superstar also wished her luck for her sophomore season.

"Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!! @caitlinclark22 🙏🏾💪🏾🫡👑," James wrote in the caption.

On Monday, when Clark was asked about the special shoutout post from James, she hilariously said that when she saw it the first time, she thought it was fake. Clark shared:

"I don't really get too star-struck from people, and that was a moment that I was pretty [starstruck]... that's one of my idols. LeBron is the GOAT to me, so I don't know."

"I mean, it's just really cool. I saw that...And I was like, oh, my gosh. Like, I thought it was kind of fake at first...I didn't know. I was like, wait, is this actually LeBron James? I knew the picture was LeBron because I knew that was me. But, yeah, that was pretty incredible. Like, I don't get too starstruck, but he's one of those people that I did."

LeBron James hypes up Caitlin Clark after historic triple-double start of the season

Caitlin Clark had a historic start to her sophomore season. On Saturday, she recorded her third triple-double game of her career in a blowout win against the Chicago Sky. Clark is now tied with Candace Parker for the most triple-doubles in WNBA history.

Clark had an all-around game, dominating on both ends of the floor. She ended the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 4 blocks (career-high). After a 93-58 win against Angel Reese-led Sky, Clark had a big message from LeBron James.

LeBron James followed up his Instagram post with another tweet on X, hyping up the Fever star.

"TRIPLE DUB CC!! Great way to kick off the season! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," James wrote in the post.

The Indiana Fever made big changes this offseason, bringing in some veteran presence in DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard and Sydney Colson. The Fever have a real shot at the title with the new roster under new coach Stephanie White.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will face the Atlanta Dream in their next game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.

