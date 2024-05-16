IN PHOTOS: Rapper Latto, Tyrese Maxey & Dirk Nowitzki light up Dallas to cheer Angel Reese's WNBA debut vs Wings

NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki was among the high-profile celebrities on hand for the Dallas Wings' hosting of rookie Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky for their 2024 WNBA season debut on Thursday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The one-time NBA champion was spotted on courtside, seated beside former NBA player Zaza Pachulia, to witness the hometown bet Wings defeat the Sky, 87-79.

Also present in the game were rapper Latto, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard and Dallas native Tyrese Maxey and Nic Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets. Below are photos of these celebrities during the game as captured on X:

The Wings had an impressive start to their WNBA season, bucking a slow start and overtaking the Sky to notch up a well-earned victory.

Arike Ogunbowale led the way for Dallas, scoring a team-high 25 points, to go with seven assists, three rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes of play. Teaira McCowan and Natsha Howard each had double-doubles of 18 points and 13 rebounds and 15 and 13, respectively.

For Chicago, it was Marina Mabrey who showed the way with 19 points. Angel Reese, meanwhile, played 26 minutes on her WNBA debut and finished with 12 points, on 5-of-14 shooting, apart from grabbing eight boards. She also had five fouls.

Her fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso, out of national champion South Carolina, though, didn't play because of shoulder njury.

Angel Reese goes for laid-back look for first WNBA game

Known for her keen fashion sense, Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese arrived for her first WNBA game in Dallas with a laid-back but fashionable look.

The former LSU standout, who was selected seventh overall in this year's WNBA draft, rocked a midriff white shirt, black sweat pants and sneakers for the game at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday. She also let her hair loose while wearing black shades.

Check out her arrival at the venue below:

Unfortunately for Angel Reese and the visiting Sky, they lost to the home team Wings, 87-79. Reese finished with 12 points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes of play.

Before being selected by Chicago in the rookie draft, the 22-year-old was a standout for the LSU Tigers, leading the team to the 2023 NCAA Tournament title while being an All-American in college.

Angel Reese eneded her collegiate career with 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 block averages per game. In her final year at LSU, she helped the team reach the Elite Eight before losing to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, 94-87.

With Chicago, she will hope to help the team improve its eight-place finish in the WNBA last season.