The Indiana Fever on Saturday revealed their injury report ahead of their must-win Game 4 against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. What caught the attention of Fever fans was that Damiris Dantas’s status remained unchanged with the team’s season on the line. Dantas, who is set to make $100,000 this season, was ruled out once again due to the concussion protocol.

The Brazilian center has been unavailable for Indiana since the playoffs began. She sustained a blow to the head during a practice before the first round and it has proven to be more severe than initially predicted. Dantas has missed all six playoff games this season and her recovery is taking longer than usual.

Chloe Peterson @chloepeterson67 Damiris Dantas remains out, as expected, for Sunday’s must-win Game 4. She was on the bench with the Fever last night, but hasn’t practiced since her concussion on Sept. 11. Lexie Hull is off the injury report entirely. The Aces’ injury report remains clean.

The Fever are one loss away from being eliminated from the playoffs. In a do-or-die game, Stephanie White could have greatly benefited from Damiris Dantas' presence, particularly to counter the Aces’ frontcourt featuring A'ja Wilson and NaLyssa Smith. Dantas was on the bench with the Fever during Game 3, but she hasn’t practiced since suffering her concussion on Sep. 11.

Fever fans frustrated with Damiris Dantas' prolonged absence

Social media erupted once it was confirmed that Damiris Dantas would remain sidelined for Game 4 against the Las Vegas Aces. Indiana Fever fans expressed their frustration over the prolonged absence of the Brazilian center.

A fan commented:

ami ✰ @wrldofastargrl is it a concussion or is it CTE

Another commented:

Yung DLo @DLoThaReal Nah what is going on in those Fever practices? This needs to be investigated. 🫤

A fan said:

alex (2-1) @evergladesharry can we just rule her out put her on ir or whatever and use that spot to activate another player on the roster? or sign? or can you not sign players once playoffs start?

Another wrote:

Rick Clark @rickdigiphila Why don't they just say she's done for the year? This is the craziest concussion I've ever seen.

Meanwhile, Dantas will be joined on the sidelines by her usual injured teammates, all of whom haven’t played a single game in the ongoing postseason. Caitlin Clark (right groin), Sydney Colson (left knee), Aari McDonald (right foot), Chloe Bibby (left knee) and Sophie Cunningham (right knee) are all recovering from season-ending injuries.

