Indiana Fever's hopes in jeopardy as $100,000 star ruled out again with season on the line in Game 4 against Aces (Sep. 28)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 28, 2025 05:04 GMT
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
The Indiana Fever on Saturday revealed their injury report ahead of their must-win Game 4 against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. What caught the attention of Fever fans was that Damiris Dantas’s status remained unchanged with the team’s season on the line. Dantas, who is set to make $100,000 this season, was ruled out once again due to the concussion protocol.

The Brazilian center has been unavailable for Indiana since the playoffs began. She sustained a blow to the head during a practice before the first round and it has proven to be more severe than initially predicted. Dantas has missed all six playoff games this season and her recovery is taking longer than usual.

also-read-trending Trending

The Fever are one loss away from being eliminated from the playoffs. In a do-or-die game, Stephanie White could have greatly benefited from Damiris Dantas' presence, particularly to counter the Aces’ frontcourt featuring A'ja Wilson and NaLyssa Smith. Dantas was on the bench with the Fever during Game 3, but she hasn’t practiced since suffering her concussion on Sep. 11.

Fever fans frustrated with Damiris Dantas' prolonged absence

Social media erupted once it was confirmed that Damiris Dantas would remain sidelined for Game 4 against the Las Vegas Aces. Indiana Fever fans expressed their frustration over the prolonged absence of the Brazilian center.

A fan commented:

Another commented:

A fan said:

Another wrote:

Meanwhile, Dantas will be joined on the sidelines by her usual injured teammates, all of whom haven’t played a single game in the ongoing postseason. Caitlin Clark (right groin), Sydney Colson (left knee), Aari McDonald (right foot), Chloe Bibby (left knee) and Sophie Cunningham (right knee) are all recovering from season-ending injuries.

Also read: Is Lexie Hull playing today against Aces? Fever star's status for do-or-die Game 4 revealed amid injury concerns (Sep. 28)

Atishay Jain

