Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Players Stats and Box Scores for May 14 | 2024 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever traveled to Mohegan Sun Arena to face the Connecticut Sun on the first day of the 2024 WNBA season. It was hyped as Caitlin Clark's debut, with the arena being sold out for the first time since the Suns' first league game back in 2003.

Clark had a tough start to the game, finishing with just five points in the first half. She found her rhythm in the second half and was more aggressive on offense. However, the Sun's defense was just too much for the 22-year-old rookie given that she turned the ball over 10 times.

On the other hand, Connecticut turned their defense into offense. DeWanna Bonner climbed the Top 5 of the WNBA's all-time scoring list, while Alyssa Thomas dropped an opening night triple-double. It was an easy win for the Sun, a total team effort to prevent Clark from affecting the game with her shooting.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Players Stats and Box Scores for May 14

Indiana Fever Players Stats and Box Score

Caitlin Clark finished her WNBA debut with 20 points, three assists and two steals, but had 10 turnovers. It's the franchise record for turnovers for the Indiana Fever and the most turnovers by a player making her debut in the league. Nevertheless, it was still a success and she'll continue to improve when facing tougher opponents.

NaLyssa Smith had 13 points, nine rebounds and two assists, while Aliyah Boston was limited to just four points, six rebounds and two blocks. Erica Wheeler added eight points and two assists in 19 minutes, while Kelsey Mitchell scored eight points off the bench.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- K. Samuelson 5 2 3 0 0 0 2 26 1-2 1-2 2-2 -13 N. Smith 13 9 1 0 2 2 3 27 5-12 1-3 2-2 -12 A. Boston 4 6 2 1 2 4 3 29 2-6 0-0 0-0 -12 E. Wheeler 8 1 2 1 0 2 1 19 3-3 1-1 1-1 -9 C. Clark 20 0 3 2 0 10 4 32 5-15 4-11 6-6 -13 T. Fagbenle 4 4 1 0 1 3 4 12 2-2 0-0 0-0 -8 K. Mitchell 8 0 1 0 0 1 1 17 2-4 0-1 4-6 -8 K. Wallace 5 4 1 1 0 1 0 17 2-3 1-2 0-2 -11 G. Berger 4 2 2 1 0 2 3 20 2-3 0-0 0-0 -19 V. Saxton DNP L. Hull DNP C. Taylor DNP

Connecticut Sun Players Stats and Box Score

DeWanna Bonner led the way for the Connecticut Sun with 20 points and six rebounds, while Alyssa Thomas recorded a triple-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. Thomas also had seven turnovers, but it didn't affect the game that much.

Tyasha Harris added 16 points and two assists, while Dijonai Carrington contributed 16 points, five rebounds and two steals. Carrington also defended Caitlin Clark for the majority of the game. She made life tough for Clark, who had 10 turnovers. Rachael Banham scored 10 points in 24 minutes off the bench.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- D. Bonner 20 6 1 1 0 2 4 29 8-14 0-3 4-5 19 A. Thomas 13 10 13 3 0 7 2 36 4-8 0-0 5-8 14 B. Jones 8 3 1 3 1 1 1 19 2-4 0-0 4-6 12 T. Harris 16 0 2 1 0 0 3 28 6-11 4-6 0-0 19 D. Carrington 16 5 1 2 0 3 2 31 6-15 1-3 3-3 15 O. Nelson-Ododa 2 4 1 0 0 1 3 15 1-2 0-0 0-0 10 A. Ndour-Fall 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 5 R. Banham 10 1 0 1 0 0 3 24 3-7 3-7 1-1 9 T. Mitchell 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 1-4 0-1 2-2 9 M. Jefferson 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 1-1 1-1 0-0 -7 Q. Egbo DNP

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Game Summary

The game started slow for both teams, with the Connecticut Sun focused on stopping Caitlin Clark. The Sun took over the game late in the first quarter and didn't look back to get the 92-71 victory over the Indiana Fever.

Alyssa Thomas was finding her teammates with ease, while DeWanna Bonner was scoring at will. But it was the Sun's defense, which was the difference maker. Clark might have scored 20 points, but she worked for all of her points. The Sun have one of the best defenses in the league, and Clark found out firsthand.

Expand Tweet