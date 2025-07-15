Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun prediction and betting tips - July 15 | 2025 WNBA Season

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun is the biggest game scheduled for Tuesday. The two teams will meet each other for the third time this season.

The teams have split their two previous meetings. Connecticut edged Indiana 85-83 in May, while the Fever responded with an 88-71 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse last month.

The Fever are sixth in the league with an 11-10 record. Whereas, the Sun have the worst record in the league (3-18). With Caitlin Clark back on the roster, the Fever might come out with an easy win.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun preview, predicted starting lineups, odds and prediction

The Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun matchup will tip off at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden. WNBA fans can watch the game on ESPN. Fans can listen to the game on 93.5/107.5 The Fan.

The fans can livestream the game on FuboTV.

Here are the odds for the game between the Fever and the Sun.

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline Indiana Fever -15.5 (-110)

o165.5 (-105) -2000 Connecticut Sun +15.5 (-110) u165.5 (-110) +950

NOTE: Odds are subject to change as the game approaches tip-off.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun preview

Before the season started, the Indiana Fever's moves during the offseason had made them one of the favorites to win the title. However, a lot has changed since then. Caitlin Clark has missed a lot of games due to injuries, and the Fever are now trying to avoid elimination from playoff contention.

Despite their struggles, the Fever have some of the best players in their positions. Even without Clark on the roster, the Fever maintained their elite offense. They have the best offensive rating in the league in the last five games.

The addition of Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Howard has also helped the team on the defensive end. Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull have also taken big defensive assignments, and the Fever have been successful in their strategy.

However, the Connecticut Sun's story has flipped since last season. They have gone from one of the top teams in the league to the worst team this season. Through 21 games, the Sun have both the worst defensive and offensive ratings. At one point, they didn't win a game for almost a month, from June 8 to July 6.

The Fever recorded a 19-point win against the Dallas Wings in their last game, and they would like to continue that against the Sun.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun starting lineups

The Indiana Fever don't have any players on the injury list. Their probable starting lineup should be as follows.

Position Starter PG Caitlin Clark SG Kelsey Mitchell SF Lexie Hull PF Natasha Howard C Aliyah Boston

The Sun team has Marina Mabrey on the injury list. She is listed with a knee injury. Their starting lineup is as follows.

Position Starter PG Bria Hartley SG Jacy Sheldon SF Saniya Rivers PF Tina Charles C Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun betting tips

For obvious reasons, Caitlin Clark should be the favorite pick for the bettors on Tuesday. Clark has been a magician when it comes to drawing defense and distributing the ball at a high efficiency. Her projected OVER 8.5 assists is at great odds with -120.

From the Sun's side, the best bet would be on Bria Hartley, who had an excellent 25-point game against the LA Sparks in their last game.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun prediction

Neither the Indiana Fever nor the Connecticut Sun has been consistent in winning this season. However, when compared against each other, the Fever has been more reliable in drawing a win against even top teams in the league.

It is a nationally televised game, like any other Fever game, and the Sun would have to be at their best to beat the Fever.

OUR PREDICTION: Fever Win.

