Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 21) | Game 1, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semi-Finals

The Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces was one of the two playoff games scheduled on Sunday, Sept. 21. It was the first time that the Indiana Fever had reached the second round of the playoffs, and they opened the game with the intention to make the most of the opportunity.

With MVP A'ja Wilson struggling to score, the Fever took an early 8-point lead behind Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard. However, the Aces quickly recovered and ended the quarter with a comfortable 18-19 score, cutting the lead to just one point, behind Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young.

Wilson regained her game in the second quarter and led the Aces' attack. Three consecutive points from Wilson gave the Aces a 2-point lead early in the quarter. NaLyssa Smith followed up with a layup, extending the lead to four points.

The next few minutes saw the Aces and the Fever exchange buckets and leads before halftime. Mitchell led all the scorers with her masterful performance in the second quarter. By halftime, the Fever led 41-46, leading by 5 points.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score

Indiana Fever

Player PTS REB AST FG STL PF Natasha Howard 10 5 1 4-4 1 Aliyah Boston 4 7 2 2-7 0 Odyssey Sims 4 2 1 2-6 1 Kelsey Mitchell 17 1 2 6-14 2 Lexie Hull 0 2 1 - Brianna Turner 2 1 Makayla Timpson 2 1 Shey Peddy 2 0 Aerial Powers 0 2

Las Vegas Aces

Player PTS REB AST FG STL PF NaLyssa Smith 4 2 0 2-4 Kierstan Bell 0 1 A'ja Wilson 12 11 0 5-16 Chelsea Gray 5 2 3 2-6 Jackie Young 9 4 1 4-5 1 Megan Gustafson 2 3 0-0 Jewell Loyd 0 0-3 Dana Evans 4 2-4

