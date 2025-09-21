Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 21) | Game 1, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semi-Finals

  • home icon
By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 21, 2025 20:04 GMT
Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score Game 1, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semi-Finals [Picture Credit: Getty]
The Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces was one of the two playoff games scheduled on Sunday, Sept. 21. It was the first time that the Indiana Fever had reached the second round of the playoffs, and they opened the game with the intention to make the most of the opportunity.

With MVP A'ja Wilson struggling to score, the Fever took an early 8-point lead behind Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard. However, the Aces quickly recovered and ended the quarter with a comfortable 18-19 score, cutting the lead to just one point, behind Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young.

Wilson regained her game in the second quarter and led the Aces' attack. Three consecutive points from Wilson gave the Aces a 2-point lead early in the quarter. NaLyssa Smith followed up with a layup, extending the lead to four points.

The next few minutes saw the Aces and the Fever exchange buckets and leads before halftime. Mitchell led all the scorers with her masterful performance in the second quarter. By halftime, the Fever led 41-46, leading by 5 points.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score

Indiana Fever

PlayerPTSREBASTFGSTLPF
Natasha Howard10514-41
Aliyah Boston4722-70
Odyssey Sims4212-61
Kelsey Mitchell17126-14 2
Lexie Hull021-
Brianna Turner21
Makayla Timpson21
Shey Peddy2 0
Aerial Powers 0 2
Las Vegas Aces

PlayerPTSREBASTFGSTLPF
NaLyssa Smith4202-4
Kierstan Bell01
A'ja Wilson121105-16
Chelsea Gray5232-6
Jackie Young9414-51
Megan Gustafson230-0
Jewell Loyd00-3
Dana Evans 4 2-4
Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

