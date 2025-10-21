"It literally is like Taylor Swift 2.0" - Stephanie White likens Caitlin Clark to her idol over Fever star’s name being tossed around for clout

Caitlin Clark is the first-ever WNBA star whose name has reached the magnitude of any global athlete. The Indiana Fever star garners attention in the same way that superstars like LeBron James do. Fever coach Stephanie White likened Clark's fame to pop star Taylor Swift.

According to IndyStar's Chloe Peterson, during her appearance on the debut episode of a Fever Insider Podcast set to launch on Wednesday, White said that Clark was like "Taylor Swift 2.0." However, for the Fever coach, the downside of that fame was also expensive.

"It literally is like Taylor Swift 2.0, and because of that, her name gets thrown into a lot of conversations that have absolutely nothing to do with her, or her interests, and or our team or sport, or whatever," White said. "And she is a 23 year-old kid who loves to play this game, who loves her teammates, who loves to compete, you know, at a high level."

White likened Caitlin Clark's fame to megastars like LeBron James and Taylor Swift and alleged that people have used the WNBA star's name for "clickbait."

"Her name grabs attention," White said. "Her name is clickbait. Her name is utilized in a way that very few people and athletes are. It's in the same sphere as LeBron (James), as Serena Williams, as Tiger Woods, as Taylor Swift."

However, for White, the attention of that magnitude was inherent in what the Fever star had achieved on the basketball court. According to Peterson, during her exit interview, when Napheesa Collier revealed her conversation with Cathy Engelbert about Clark being undepaid, the Fever star had no prior information about her name being brought up.

Stephanie White showers praise on Caitlin Clark for gracefully handling

There is little doubt about Caitlin Clark's name being used for clickbait. However, despite the volume of her name being used, the Fever star has never lost her cool, at least in public, and that says a lot about her maturity at this age.

It is one of the rare qualities that Clark acquired at an early age that Stephanie White loves about her star player.

"She handles it in a way that I'm not sure most 23 year olds would. I'm really proud of her," White said. "Obviously her parents and her family have done such a great job in helping prepare her for this. Most would not be able to handle it in the way that she does."

Since her rookie season, Caitlin Clark's name has been a big part of the conversation within and outside the league. However, to her credit, she has always been able to give a balanced response, a quality very rare in a 23-year-old.

