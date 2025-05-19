"It's kinda driving me nuts" - Caitlin Clark clears air on late 4th quarter return amid claims of boosting Dave Portnoy’s wager

On Saturday, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever took on the Chicago Sky for their first game of the season. The Fever had a dominant, blowout win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17 with the final score of 93-58. Clark led the team with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

However, some have called for the attention of WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert for something suspicious. While Indiana already had a commanding 30-point lead, Clark returned to the game in the fourth quarter. Some fans speculated after the move that it was because she was one rebound away from snatching a triple-double, a stat they believe the Fever star was trying to chase.

Some fans have even alleged that Clark returned to the game to help the founder and owner of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, hit his parlay. Portnoy had placed a $25,000 bet that the reigning Rookie of the Year would record a triple-double, which she did. He ended up cashing out $350,000 because of it.

However, Clark cleared the air and revealed in a recent interview the real reason she returned to the game. The young star claimed that she wanted to help her new teammate, DeWanna Bonner, make history. That night, Bonner moved to No. 3 in the all-time scoring list.

"I went back into the game to help DB (DeWanna Bonner) get her in the third on the all-time scoring list," Clark said. "If you were watching the game, we were struggling a little bit there to her even get the ball at halfcourt."

"I told Steph (HC Stephanie White), 'Let me go in there.' It was driving me nuts on the baseline not watching DB get this."

With Caitlin Clark back on the floor, she helped the veteran secure her spot in the all-time scoring list late in the fourth quarter. Bonner shot two free throws that helped her make history in their season opener.

Caitlin Clark addresses the WNBA's investigation following the Fever-Sky game

Given that it was the first game of the season for both teams, fans were excited to see it. However, there happened to be an incident that led the WNBA to start an investigation. According to initial reports by the AP, some fans allegedly directed racial slurs at Sky's Angel Reese.

Caitlin Clark was asked to comment on it on Monday. Clark said that she never heard anything from the fans, but trusts the league's investigation.

"It's super loud in here," Clark said. "Although I didn't hear anything, I think that's why they're doing the investigation. That's why they're looking into it... You just trust the league's investigation and I'm sure they'll do the right thing."

In the season opener, Caitlin Clark got into a heated situation with the Chicago forward. After a push on Aliyah Boston, Clark retaliated by committing a hard foul on Reese.

