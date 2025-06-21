"Just realized why Timothee Chalamet wont come to Fever’s game" - WNBA fans go wild as Travis Scott customizes Caitlin Clark’s jersey with Nike swoosh

WNBA fans reacted to rapper Travis Scott customizing Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever jersey for a fan. While signing autographs for fans ahead of the Nike activation at Fanatics Fest on Saturday.

The "Sico Mode" singer took one of the Indiana Fever Explorer jerseys from a fan and quickly heat pressed the Nike Swoosh logo at the back. The American rapper's action drew some exciting comments from the WNBA fans.

A fan pointed out how Scott had always backed the Indiana Fever star.

"Always be her biggest supporter," the fan wrote.

One of the fans hilariously brought Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet into the discussion.

"I just realized why Timothee Chalamet wont come to a fever’s game anytime soon," the fan wrote.

Some of the fans pointed to how Scott had specifically put Clark's jersey on his shoulder while signing autographs.

"@caitlinclark22 jersey 🔥🔥," a fan wrote.

"CC22 jersey 👀," another fan wrote.

A fan lauded the rapper's support for the Fever star.

"all love and consistent support for Caitlin 👏🔥."

Some of the fans reacted with a series of fire emojis, approving Scott's gesture.

Travis Scott has long been a Caitlin Clark fan. He even attended one of the Iowa Hawkeyes games in 2024 to watch Clark play in college.

Caitlin Clark gets honest about Steph Curry's impact on basketball

It is hard to set foot in Chase Center and not feel the presence of Steph Curry. A video of Caitlin Clark shooting long 3-point shots while shouting Curry's name went viral on the internet, and it showed the immense respect that the Fever star has for the four-time NBA champion.

Before Clark faced the Golden State Valkyries at Curry's home arena, she paid due respect to the Warriors star. Clark said that she grew up watching the Warriors star.

"I grew up watching Steph," Clark said. 'To me, he's one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But I was also a kid that grew up getting to watch him and I think he's really changed the way basketball's being played.

"What he's been able to do throughout his career, he's really changed basketball... Everybody that's ever met him knows how good of a person he is... He's somebody I certainly idolize."

Long 3-point shooting is something that binds Steph Curry and Caitlin Clark. Both basketball stars command a big fan base because of their sniper-like shooting. It would be an exciting opportunity for the NBA if they managed to hold a WNBA vs NBA 3-point contest between both superstars.

