"Keep proving people wrong" - Fever's Natasha Howard delighted as $66,079 guard earns rest of the season contract

Indiana Fever veteran forward Natasha Howard was ecstatic after a young guard earned a contract for the rest of the WNBA season. Zia Cooke returned to the Seattle Storm after initially signing a one-year, $66,079 contract with them in the offseason.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Howard congratulated Cooke for earning another contract from the Storm. The 24-year-old joined Seattle in the offseason and played 25 games before getting traded to the Washington Mystics as part of the Brittney Sykes deal.

However, the Mystics waived Cooke, who became a free agent. The struggling Storm picked her up again for the final stretch of the season. Howard was delighted with the news and had nothing but love for her fellow Toledo, Ohio, native.

"Keep grinding lil sis, keep proving people wrong, love you," Howard wrote.

Natasha Howard shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @natashahoward_6 on IG)

Natasha Howard has served as a mentor and inspiration for Zia Cooke since they both came from Toledo, Ohio. Cooke was the first player to get drafted in the WNBA since Howard in 2014. They just took different paths, with Howard playing for Florida State, while Cooke went to South Carolina.

Howard began her career with the Indiana Fever in 2014 and has played for other teams like the Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and Dallas Wings. She won a title with the Lynx and two with the Storm. She returned to Indiana after the Fever's front office decided to bring a lot of vets to surround Caitlin Clark.

On the other hand, Cooke was drafted 10th overall by the LA Sparks in 2023. She spent two seasons in Hollywood before getting waived last offseason. She signed with the Storm, got traded, but returned to Seattle, potentially helping them make the playoffs.

Natasha Howard helps Fever earn largest comeback in franchise history

Natasha Howard helps Fever earn largest comeback in franchise history. (Photo: IMAGN)

In Sunday's game at the Mohegan Sun Arena, the Indiana Fever appeared to be heading to their third straight loss. They were down by as much as 21 points, but Kelsey Mitchell came alive in the second half to score all of her 38 points to lead the Fever to a 99-93 win in overtime.

Natasha Howard contributed with 18 points and nine rebounds, making clutch baskets under the rim. Odyssey Sims also had her first big performance for Indiana, finishing with 19 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Aliyah Boston dropped a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The Fever have a five-game break before resuming their season, with hopes of Caitlin Clark returning from a groin injury.

