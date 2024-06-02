"Keep doing your thing" - Brittany Mahomes defends Caitlin Clark following dispute with Chennedy Carter in narrow win

The foul on Caitlin Clark by Chennedy Carter has brought a big storm inside and outside the WNBA. Athletes and renowned faces from across the world are reacting to Carter’s play on the Indiana Fever rookie. NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes has come out in support of Clark on her social media.

Mahomes reposted a post by Yahoo Sports on her Instagram story:

“keep doing your thing!! You are a baller and it’s incredible to see what you are doing for the game and women’s sports!!”

Brittany Mahomes sent a shoutout to Caitlin Clark in her IG story [Photo Credit: Brittany Mahomes' IG handle]

Mahomes’ post came just a day after the incident between the Fever rookie and Chennedy Carter on Saturday. Mahomes has joined many renowned people like Martina Navratilova, NFL legend Shannon Sharpe and former golfer Paige Spiranac who have shown their solidarity for her.

The incident between Chicago Sky guard Carter and Clark took place in the third quarter. Right after cutting the lead to four points with a jumper, Carter approached Clark and shoved her to the ground. Despite the ball being dead and taken out of bounds, the foul was declared a common foul. That ruling was changed to a flagrant-1 violation on Sunday by the WNBA.

Before the start of the fourth quarter, Caitlin Clark said that Carter's play wasn’t a basketball play. The Fever eventually won 71-70.

Caitlin Clark joins Sabrina Ionescu in a historical feat

Caitlin Clark left Iowa as the all-time scoring leader in college basketball. Since arriving in the WNBA, the transition hasn’t been easy for her, especially in terms of physicality. However, nothing has stopped her from delivering at an elite level, at least in terms of personal achievements on the court.

The Indiana Fever rookie achieved an unbelievable stat after her game against the Chicago Sky. Clark became the second rookie in WNBA history, joining Sabrina Ionescu, to record at least 150 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists in the first 10 games.

In Ionescu's first 10 games in 2020, she recorded 168 points, 60 rebounds, 62 assists and 27 3-pointers. In the same amount of games, Clark had 169 points, 54 rebounds, 65 assists and 26 3-pointers.

Clark is averaging 16.9 points on 37.6%, including 31.0% from the three-point line. She is also averaging 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

However, despite Clark's historical achievement, the Fever (2-8) have the second-worst record in the league. They are only behind the Washington Mystics, who are last in the league with a 0-8 record.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will play Ionescu and the New York Liberty for their next game on Monday. This will be the third meeting between both teams. The Liberty have won both of the previous contests.