Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson gives honest verdict on A'ja Wilson's blunt 'fart' analogy: "This is top 5"

A'ja Wilson might have had one of the greatest postgame quotes ever on Friday following the Las Vegas Aces' 86-83 win over the Phoenix Mercury. Jalen Brunson seemingly agreed by resharing Wilson's quote and calling it one of the best five, probably in basketball history. In a post on his Instagram stories, the New York Knicks superstar shared Bleacher Report's graphic on Wilson's all-time quote. The reigning WNBA MVP was asked about how she lets the game come to her, using an unusual metaphor hilariously, while remaining serious during the entirety of it. &quot;This is top 5,&quot; Brunson wrote. Jalen Brunson shared this on his Instagram stories. (Photo: @jalenbrunson1 on IG)While Jalen Brunson was unclear if it was a top five sports quote or a basketball quote, there's no denying that A'ja Wilson's remarks on Friday were an all-timer. She was very serious in answering a question about how she lets the game come to her rather than forcing it. &quot;It's like forcing a fart,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;All you get is sh*t.&quot;The comments had Chelsea Gray shocked, looking at her teammate in disbelief while also holding back a laugh. Gray predicted that it would likely go viral, which happened, and it has been discussed online over the past 24 hours. Wilson's play since the Aces' embarrassing 111-58 loss to the Minnesota Lynx hasn't been talked about enough. She is putting up MVP numbers again, finishing 30 points and 16 rebounds in Friday's win over the Phoenix Mercury. The Aces have now won six in a row entering Sunday's game against the Dallas Wings. A'ja Wilson back to MVP contention after the Aces' string of winsA'ja Wilson back to MVP contention after the Aces' string of wins. (Photo: IMAGN)Many fans expected Caitlin Clark to be one of the favorites to win the WNBA MVP this season, but she has been plagued by injuries. Napheesa Collier dominated the odds for the majority of the season, and she's still favored to take home her first MVP award.However, A'ja Wilson returned to MVP contention after putting together a fantastic string of performances in their last six games. She recorded five triple-doubles in those contests, averaging 24.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks. Collier has not played in the Minnesota Lynx's past four games due to a sprained ankle injury suffered during a game against the Las Vegas Aces.