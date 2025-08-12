WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: Huge moves as Caitlin Clark's teammate makes noise, Alyssa Thomas on a heist

There are some massive movements in this week's WNBA Most Valuable Player ladder race with one month left in the season. Napheesa Collier's ankle injury might cost her the award, with Alyssa Thomas possibly taking over as the favorite to win.

Caitlin Clark might be out of the race, but her teammate, Kelsey Mitchell, is making some noise as the Indiana Fever climb the WNBA standings. A'ja Wilson has had a string of strong performances, while Allisha Gray remains solid as a rock this August.

Here is the latest WNBA MVP power ranking after Week 13 of the season, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 13

#5. Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 12 Ranking - No. 1

Games Played (Week 13) - 0 GP (0 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 13) - 0.0 PPG, 0.0 RPG, 0.0 APG, 0.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 23.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.8 SPG, 1.6 BPG

After suffering a sprained right ankle on Aug. 2 against the Las Vegas Aces, Napheesa Collier has not played a game. Collier is scheduled to get re-evaluated this weekend, but it's not a good sign that she's still in a walking boot as she cheers her teammates on the sidelines.

Her injury has caused her to miss significant games, which opened the door for players like Alyssa Thomas and A'ja Wilson to challenge her for the WNBA MVP award this season. With just a month left in the regular season, it will be interesting to see if Collier could return and solidify her stance as the favorite to win.

#4. Kelsey Mitchell | Guard | Indiana Fever

Kelsey Mitchell | Guard | Indiana Fever (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 12 Ranking - NR

Games Played (Week 13) - 3 GP (1 W, 2 L)

Average (Week 13) - 24.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 6.0 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Average (Season) - 19.9 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 3.2 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Caitlin Clark was supposed to be in the WNBA MVP power rankings this season, but injuries have drastically affected her second year in the league. The Indiana Fever have adapted amid Clark's absence, with Kelsey Mitchell doing the majority of the heavy lifting on offense.

Mitchell has been the primary scorer for the Fever during their impressive run after Clark's fourth muscle-related injury before the All-Star break. Indiana has a record of 18-14 and are just 1.5 games behind a top-four spot, thanks in large part to Mitchell's impressive play.

#3. Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 12 Ranking - No. 3

Games Played (Week 13) - 2 GP (2 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 13) - 21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 0.5 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Average (Season) - 18.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Allisha Gray continued her hot shooting into this week, which is why she remained in the top five of the WNBA MVP power rankings. Gray might not be mentioned in many circles, but she has been fantastic for the red-hot Atlanta Dream team on a five-game winning streak.

The lefty scorer was slumping before the All-Star break and was in danger of losing her place in the ladder race. However, she has been reinvigorated since the season resumed and has been shooting really well from the floor at a 49.1% clip.

#2. A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 12 Ranking - No. 5

Games Played (Week 13) - 3 GP (3 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 13) - 29.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Average (Season) - 22.2 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.6 SPG, 2.1 BPG

After the Las Vegas Aces were embarrassed by the Minnesota Lynx with a 53-point blowout on Aug. 2, A'ja Wilson has turned herself back into MVP form. The reigning WNBA MVP had to remind her critics that she was still the best player in the world.

Wilson was simply dominant in three games last week, including the first-ever 30-20 game in WNBA history. She had 32 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Aces' 94-86 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. Las Vegas has also won four in a row since that loss to Minnesota.

#1. Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 12 Ranking - No. 2

Games Played (Week 13) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 13) - 17.3 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 9.0 APG, 2.7 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 16.1 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 9.0 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Alyssa Thomas has come close to winning WNBA MVP over the past three seasons with a top-five finish, including being a runner-up in 2023. Thomas is the WNBA's triple-double machine, registering two of the rare stat in her three-game week last week.

With Napheesa Collier's injury, it's the perfect opportunity for Thomas to cement her claim to being the MVP of the season. She will continue to do her job in doing it all for the Phoenix Mercury, but they can't fall outside of the top four of the standings.

