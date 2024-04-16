LA Sparks WNBA Draft projections: All projected picks explored

After finishing ninth out of a possible 12 in the 2023 season, the LA Sparks will get a golden opportunity to pick up some potential stars of the future. The WNBA draft is finally upon us, and the Sparks have a total of three picks: two within the lottery and a late pick in round three.

Initially, the Sparks only had the No. 2 pick after earning it in the draft lottery. Later on, they acquired the No. 4 pick after trading a 2026 first-round pick to the Seattle Storm.

Expand Tweet

Picks No. 2 and 4 will certainly be relied upon to have an impact on the Sparks eventually. However, they might also end up uncovering a diamond in the rough with their third-rounder.

Here is a look at who the LA Sparks are projected to take in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Also read: 2024 WNBA Draft odds: Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso odds explored

Exploring each LA Sparks pick in the WNBA Draft

Round 1, Pick 2: Cameron Brink, PF

Listed as a 6-foot-4 forward, Cameron Brink does plenty of damage on the interior. Her defensive instincts allowed her to become an elite paint protector in college, and most of her highlights include her rejecting someone's shot.

However, the Stanford standout is not a one-dimensional player. She also showed that she is a versatile offensive weapon with an array of post moves as well as a developing jumper.

The LA Sparks can accelerate their road to becoming a contender once Cameron Brink's game translates to the pros, but who should they pair her with?

Round 1, Pick 4: Rickea Jackson, SF

Here's the deal: whatever the Sparks do with the third pick depends highly on who the Chicago Sky select at No. 3. Currently, they are projected to take center Kamilla Cardoso but there are some questions as to whether they should pick Tennessee's Rickea Jackson instead.

If the Sky end up taking Cardoso, then the Sparks will be set with Rickea Jackson, a small forward with a reliable offensive game. If she goes to the Sparks, they can pair Brink with a forward and a scorer who can operate in the perimeter.

However, if somehow the projections are wrong and Jackson goes third, then Cardoso will likely go fourth. This means the LA Sparks will have a formidable interior presence once the season kicks off.

Round 3, Pick 28: Kate Martin, SG

With their final pick of the 2024 WNBA draft, the LA Sparks are projected to take someone who played with Caitlin Clark.

Kate Martin has started at two guard for Iowa in every single game since her sophomore season. She had never scored more than eight points per game until her final year in college, where she nearly doubled her scoring with 13.1 points per game.

Martin displayed flashes of being a reliable playmaker as well as a solid shooter in college, and the LA Sparks might be willing to take a flyer on her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback