LeBron and Savannah’s daughter Zhuri pays ultimate tribute to A'ja Wilson in style

LeBron James and Savannah James' daughter, Zhuri, paid tribute to A'ja Wilson during one of her volleyball games. Savannah shared a sneak peek of her game at City Volleyball Club in North Hollywood.

Ad

On her Instagram Story on Sunday, Savannah posted a video of Zhuri in action, serving and diving to the floor to win a point for her team. In the subsequent post, she uploaded a close-up picture of Zhuri wearing the Las Vegas Aces star's signature shoes.

On her right foot, Zhuri wore the Nike A'One "Pink Aura," and in her left foot, she had the A'One "Indigo Girl" on.

Savannah tagged Wilson and added a blue heart and heart emojis in the caption.

Ad

Trending

[Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]

Zhuri chose a different sport from her father and her brothers. Bronny will enter his second season with the LA Lakers, while Bryce will play for the Arizona Wildcats.

Ad

LeBron and Savannah James have a great relationship with Wilson, who rocked the Laker star's shoes before Wilson got her own signature line.

The Nike A'One "Pink Aura" was released on May 6 at $110 for adult sizes. Meanwhile, the Nike A'One "Indigo Girl" was released a week later with the same retail price.

A'ja Wilson gets honest about being compared to LeBron James

A'ja Wilson is one of the most dominant players in the WNBA. The Aces star set the bar when it comes to being a complete player, just like LeBron James. Although their playing styles are different, Wilson and the Lakers star share the crown for being a dominant force in their leagues.

Ad

In October, Wilson spoke to the Wall Street Journal and opened up about being called the "LeBron James of the WNBA."

"Talk about a crown that's heavy, I feel like that's what it is, but I try to wear it with grace," Wilson said. " ... His (LeBron James) career and his journey, he did things in his time, his way. People try to mold him, cookie cut him and put him in this box. I feel like every year, Bron constantly showed up and showed people why you will never put him in a box.

Ad

"So, when I feel like people compare me to him, when it comes to our league, I feel like that is what I see. Not necessarily the style of play, but just more so of like when people see me, and they see me play, they see someone who has put a lot of passion into the game. Obviously, when you are compared to LeBron James, you're doing something right."

With two WNBA titles, three MVPs, a Finals MVP and two Defensive Player of the Year awards, Wilson has already established herself among the greatest in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More