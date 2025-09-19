  • home icon
"Lesbos are gonna slap my butt": Indiana Fever's Sydney Colson makes wild confession leaving WNBA champ stunned

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 19, 2025 23:45 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Sydney Colson had a bold take on her Aces teammate slapping her butt on her birthday [Picture Credit: Getty]

Before the Indiana Fever, Sydney Colson played three successful years with the Las Vegas Aces, winning back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. In those two seasons, the Aces' team chemistry flourished. On Friday, Colson spoke about a hilarious video from her time with the Aces.

The video showed Colson stopping in front of her Aces teammates and hilariously extending her butt to receive a birthday slap. While others usually run through the tunnel to avoid getting hit, Colson enjoyed it.

On their "Unsupervised" podcast, Colson and her 2022 championship teammate, Theresa Plaisance, addressed the viral video of the former getting her butt slapped. In her wild confession, Colson admitted that while other players might run away from the hilarious ritual, she loved getting slapped on her behind on her birthday.

"I love WNBA birthdays because it means a few lesbos are gonna slap my butt," Colson said. "And honestly, it doesn't even matter lesbians or not, I'm getting my butt hit several times on my birthday and so I savor in that moment.
"Everybody else runs through to not get hurt, I was like [slap my butt]."
Sydney Colson also revealed that some of her Aces teammates, like Kelsey Plum, changed her side just to slap Colson's behind with her non-shooting hand. The video also showed Plaisance comically gesturing a big slap before she softly hit Colson's butt.

Sydney Colson to miss Fever playoffs series against former team

Sydney Colson spent the two best years of her career with the Las Vegas Aces. She joined the Aces in 2022 and won her first title in the same season, with A'ja Wilson and others. Colson won her second title when the Aces repeated their championship run in 2023.

The WNBA veteran played one more season with the Aces before she joined the Fever earlier this year. As the Aces are set to face Indiana in the semifinal round of the playoffs, Colson has unfortunately found herself in street clothes.

When she would have wanted to fiercely compete against her former team, Sydney Colson is out for the season with a torn ACL.

The Aces are the hottest team in the WNBA. They have won 18 of their last 19 games, including a 17-game winning streak. With A'ja Wilson leading her pack, the WNBA missed what would have been a must-see TV if Caitlin Clark were healthy.

The Fever have a herculean task in the semifinal round. Not only do they lack the firepower to tackle the Aces' defense, but defending hot-handed Wilson would add another layer to their already piled-up worries.

