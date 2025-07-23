Lexie Hull beams with pride as she gives flowers to ‘underrated’ $249,244 teammate in glowing tribute

Lexie Hull said something about Kelsey Mitchell that perhaps went through every WNBA pundit's and fan's mind, but was barely ever uttered. When posed with a question, alluding to Mitchell's underappreciation, Hull showered praise on her veteran star teammate.The Indiana Fever guard appeared on WNBA legend Lisa Leslie's &quot;Between the Lines with Lisa Leslie&quot; show on Wednesday. In a video posted on X, Leslie said that despite the massive spotlight on the Fever, the $249,244 Fever guard (per Spotrac) was still an underrated player in the league.Lexie Hull set the record straight about Mitchell's high-level offensive game.&quot;She is one of the most athletic, quickest players I have ever seen,&quot; Hull said. &quot;The way she can move through a line of people and still get to the rim and still get a shot off it's impressive. So, I think she deserves her flowers,&quot; Hull said.&quot;People deserve to know how incredible she is. She's been here for years and I am so happy that people are coming to watch and support her now.&quot;Kelsey Mitchell has been in the league for eight years now, all with the Indiana Fever. She has been elite since her rookie season, and has averaged 17.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals per game. She has made the All-Star selection in the last three seasons.Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell have stepped up for Indiana Fever in absence of Caitlin ClarkThe Indiana Fever have been troubled by Caitlin Clark's injury since the beginning of the season. In her absence, the team has had to make a lot of adjustments, especially how players have been forced to elevate their games on both ends to win games in the absence of their best player.To their credit, the entire Fever team has answered the call. Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell have been producing career-highs in multiple categories. Hull has been averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals. She has averaged 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.Hull has continued her elite shooting from the 3-point line, making 45.6% of her shots. Hull is also one of the best perimeter defenders in the league today, and her continuations are barely stated on the statsheet.Lisa Leslie said this about Lexie Hull's defense during Unrivaled, and she stands corrected.&quot;On the streets, we call it a dawg. A dawg, you either got it or you don't. And Lexie Hull’s got it.&quot;Kelsey Mitchell has been effectively leading the Fever's offense. She leads the Fever's scoring with 19.5 points per game.