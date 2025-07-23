  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Lexie Hull
  • Lexie Hull beams with pride as she gives flowers to ‘underrated’ $249,244 teammate in glowing tribute

Lexie Hull beams with pride as she gives flowers to ‘underrated’ $249,244 teammate in glowing tribute

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 23, 2025 22:18 GMT
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Lexie Hull showered praise on her veteran teammate [Picture Credit: Getty]

Lexie Hull said something about Kelsey Mitchell that perhaps went through every WNBA pundit's and fan's mind, but was barely ever uttered. When posed with a question, alluding to Mitchell's underappreciation, Hull showered praise on her veteran star teammate.

Ad

The Indiana Fever guard appeared on WNBA legend Lisa Leslie's "Between the Lines with Lisa Leslie" show on Wednesday. In a video posted on X, Leslie said that despite the massive spotlight on the Fever, the $249,244 Fever guard (per Spotrac) was still an underrated player in the league.

Lexie Hull set the record straight about Mitchell's high-level offensive game.

"She is one of the most athletic, quickest players I have ever seen," Hull said. "The way she can move through a line of people and still get to the rim and still get a shot off it's impressive. So, I think she deserves her flowers," Hull said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"People deserve to know how incredible she is. She's been here for years and I am so happy that people are coming to watch and support her now."
Ad

Kelsey Mitchell has been in the league for eight years now, all with the Indiana Fever. She has been elite since her rookie season, and has averaged 17.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals per game. She has made the All-Star selection in the last three seasons.

Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell have stepped up for Indiana Fever in absence of Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever have been troubled by Caitlin Clark's injury since the beginning of the season. In her absence, the team has had to make a lot of adjustments, especially how players have been forced to elevate their games on both ends to win games in the absence of their best player.

Ad

To their credit, the entire Fever team has answered the call. Lexie Hull and Kelsey Mitchell have been producing career-highs in multiple categories. Hull has been averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals. She has averaged 7.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Hull has continued her elite shooting from the 3-point line, making 45.6% of her shots. Hull is also one of the best perimeter defenders in the league today, and her continuations are barely stated on the statsheet.

Ad

Lisa Leslie said this about Lexie Hull's defense during Unrivaled, and she stands corrected.

"On the streets, we call it a dawg. A dawg, you either got it or you don't. And Lexie Hull’s got it."

Kelsey Mitchell has been effectively leading the Fever's offense. She leads the Fever's scoring with 19.5 points per game.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications