Lexie Hull’s mom amplifies Paige Bueckers’ mom’s message for the Huskies’ big send-off event

Lexie Hull's mom, Jaime Hull, has been as involved in basketball as every other fan. With Paige Bueckers ready for the next stop of her career, Hull is joining Bueckers' big fanbase to bestow the respect the UConn star deserves.

On Friday, the Indiana Fever star's mother posted an update on X, calling fans to cheer Bueckers at her send-off. In her post, she updated the time and place for the UConn star's send-off.

"Calling all WBB fans and namely @UConnWBB fans. Per Paige’s mom, Amy, the UCONN WBB send off today is at 12:30pm at The Davenport. If you want to cheer on this great team, show up and show your support! #2025SweetSixteenWBB," Hull wrote.

Earlier, there were doubts surrounding Bueckers' decision to enter the 2025 WNBA draft. However, on Friday, ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo confirmed that Bueckers would enter the draft. Earlier, speculations were flying around that the UConn star would wait another year.

Bueckers is projected to be the No. 1 selection, which the Dallas Wings hold. It would be interesting to see if the Huskies star can change the power dynamics in the WNBA.

Lexie Hull’s mom pokes fun at daughter after her 1-on-1 "walk out" goes viral

Lexie Hull's mom, Jaime Hull, more often talks like an unbiased, enthusiastic fan than just the mother of the basketball star. Jamie Hull came with the same energy when a video of the Indiana Fever guard's walkout for Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament went viral on social media.

On Feb. 12, Unrivaled's X account posted a clip of Rose BC's Hull being introduced for the first-round game against Vinyl BC's Rhyne Howard. While Hull stood on the podium, other Unrivaled players hyped her.

"AND THE BEST WALK OUT FOR 1 on 1 GOES TO [Lexie Hull]," the caption read.

Hull exited the tournament in the first round against Howard, and just hours later, her mom was on social media, poking fun at her daughter. Jaime Hull wrote that she was happy that her daughter at least won the walkout. She also hilariously said that her daughter won $1,000 from her Rose teammate Kahleah Copper.

"Well at least @lexiehulll won something in the 1v1 tourney!! That and $1k from @kahleahcopper (who has already paid up btw). Still laughing about this….🤣🤣," Hull tweeted.

Previously, reacting to DeWanna Bonner joining the Fever for the 2025 season, Hull wrote that she was happy that her daughter would only have to guard the veteran during the practice.

