"Love this hairstyle" - Caitlin Clark pokes fun at Sophie Cunningham's hair in candid Fever shot

Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark have developed a strong relationship in just a few months after they became Indiana Fever teammates. Cunningham has been hailed by many as the protector of Clark, but the Fever teammates miss no chance to poke fun at one another.

Ad

On Friday, Clark reposted a snap by the Fever's social media team, featuring Cunningham running on the court with her untidy hair

Caitlin Clark captioned the post with a hilarious comment.

"@sophie_cham love this hairstyle," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]

Cunningham has been significant for the Fever in the first year of her donning the Fever jersey. Even before she was traded by the Mercury, she had expressed her admiration for Clark. Cunningham has taken a bigger leadership role for the Fever. Her intensity on both ends of the floor has been very helpful for the Fever.

Ad

Trending

Coming off the bench this season, she is averaging 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds 0.8 assists and 1.0 steals in just over 22 minutes. However, her minutes are lowest in the last five years, and her ppg is lowest since her sophomore season in Phoenix.

Sophie Cunningham hilariously roasts teammate Caitlin Clark over hair comment

From being the best-dressed Indiana Fever player to being a tone setter for her team, Sophie Cunningham has become a fan favorite in Indiana. Her popularity has skyrocketed among fans with her jersey being sold out.

Ad

The Fever reserve player reposted her superstar teammate's IG Story. However, it was not without a hilarious jab at Clark.

"This is you on a good day so RELAX princess," Cunningham wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@sophie_cham

Both Cunningham and Clark spent several games this season sitting on the bench due to injuries. While Cunningham sat out games due to an ankle issue, Clark's injury has had multiple injuries, keeping her out of eight games already this season.

At the beginning of the season, Caitlin Clark suffered a quad injury, keeping her out of multiple games. However, she had played only five games before she was ruled out again with a groin injury. There is a fear that she wouldn't return before the All-Star Game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More