"Mystics might be cursed or something" - WNBA fans scramble as Caitlin Clark’s leg injury stirs concern ahead of preseason game

WNBA fans were boiling over Caitlin Clark being on the injury report for the Indiana Fever's first preseason game. Clark and Co. are set to open their 2025 WNBA season with a preseason game against the Washington Mystics.

However, the unfortunate news hit early after the Indiana Fever released the game status report on X (formerly Twitter). Clark was listed as "Questionable" with a left leg injury.

The news was heavy on fans waiting to watch Caitlin Clark in action, and reactions poured in the comments. Reacting to the post, one of the fans blamed it on the Mystics, saying that they were cursed and spread injuries.

"Mystics might be cursed or something. Just having on the schedule spreads injuries," the fan wrote.

Clark is also set to play the Brazilian women's national team at Iowa Hawkeyes arena on Monday, and a fan was not in the mood for the potential bad news.

"tell me this is a joke so she can play at carver," the fan wrote.

A fan did some wordplay to encourage the Fever star to take the court.

"Tell Caitlin to drink some Caitorade and she'll be fine," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan was upset about how the training camps were causing the players to be injured even before the season started.

"What is happening at these training camps??? How did it happen ? Any other players involved?" the fan asked.

One of the fans wrote that news of this nature should come with trigger warnings for fans.

"This should've come with a trigger warning, but I just found out she's okay so we're good 😊," the fan wrote in relief.

Some fans folded their hands, praying that the injury was just minor.

"Nooo. This can't be true. May CC be healthy 🙏," the fan wrote.

"I pray it's nothing major. I'm not going to say she's faking injuries like some idiots did to Angel last year. I pray with all my heart that she's 100% tomorrow," another one wrote.

Ticket price for Caitlin Clark's exhibition game against Brazil is breaking records

The fever around Caitlin Clark has been increasing since the day she was drafted by the Indiana Fever. Fans are filling the seats in big arenas, ticket prices are going up, and more importantly, she has attracted eyes toward the WNBA.

The most recent impact of Clark's name was witnessed at the Indiana Fever vs the Brazil women's basketball team ticket sale. Per Front Office Sports, the average ticket resale price for the game was $440, the highest ever recorded average for Caitlin Clark's game.

The game will be played at the University of Iowa Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday. The next three most expensive games - including Caitlin Clark's jersey retirement game - were also played at the same arena.

