"Nike said no more Prada" - WNBA fans rave as Caitlin Clark unveils signature tunnel drip with ‘CC’ logo pants and matching chain for Fever game

WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark making an entrance in her signature tunnel fit. Ahead of the game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, the Indiana Fever star entered Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in an all black fit laced with her brand logo.The WNBA star wore a sleeveless athleisure Nike crop top and a pair of custom free-flowing trousers embroidered with her CC logo across the surface. One of the highlights of her fit was the silver chain-link belt with the CC emblem dangling at the end.Caitlin Clark also provided more subtle details of her look, revealing unnoticed CC logos in her outfit. She showed off her necklace with a CC pendant and the zipper pull in her top with the logo.Clark has largely been rocking Prada in her tunnel fits since she entered the league. A fan hilariously wrote that Nike has had enough of it.&quot;Nike said no more Prada ms. missy.&quot;Ill name this x later @ill_name_this_xLINK@WNBA Nike said no more Prada ms. missyA fan was stunned by Caitlin Clark's aura in her new tunnel fit.&quot;Gosh damn CC. If Aura became a human, you are it.&quot;Kara ♡ @_x_supergirlLINK@IndianaFever Gosh damn CC. If Aura became a human, you are it.A fan admitted that the logo slowly grew on them after having seen the logo on the apparel.&quot;I wasn’t the biggest fan of the logo when I first saw it, but now that I see it on apparel, it definitely works,&quot; the fan wrote.Jules @Jules7547LINK@WNBA I wasn’t the biggest fan of the logo when I first saw it, but now that I see it on apparel, it definitely worksOne of the fans predicted that the Indiana Fever star would have a billionarie statud in the future.&quot;She's going to be the first and probably the only WNBA player to become a BILLIONAIRE.&quot;Kara ♡ @_x_supergirlLINK@WNBA She's going to be the first and probably the only Wnba player to become a BILLIONAIRE.That logo works so well on apparel, I can already see her releasing everything with it, and it’s distinguishable that everyone will know it’s CC’s brand🌕 @moonstranding_LINK@WNBA That logo works so well on apparel I can already see her releasing everything with it and it’s distinguishable that everyone will know it’s CC’s brandA fan was impressed with the &quot;brilliant&quot; logo design and predicted great market response.&quot;With this logo design they can reach to any market. Brilliant logo design by CC. Sky is limit.&quot;Manjula @SmanjulaLINK@WNBA With this logo design they can reach to any market. Brilliant logo design by CC. Sky is limit.A fan was impressed with the vision behind Clark's brand logo, which could transcend into the fashion world, too.&quot;Oh ok I see the vision. She doesn’t have a sports logo she has a high end fashion logo. It looks amazing.&quot;GIFT @GiftaveliLINK@WNBA Oh ok I see the vision. She doesn’t have a sports logo she has a high end fashion logo. It looks amazingCaitlin Clark makes big announcement about the CC brand logo collectionCaitlin Clark made a big announcement on Tuesday. She posted a short video on her Instagram post, featuring a truck carrying billboards of her logo around on the back of the vehicle.&quot;Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026,&quot; Clark wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNike pushed the marketing to the next level. Every fan present at Gainbridge Arena is set to receive a T-shirt featuring Caitlin Clark's &quot;Caitlin Was Here&quot; brand logo.According to Nike, Clark's apparel collection is set to drop on Oct. 1, later this year.