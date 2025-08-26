"Nike said no more Prada" - WNBA fans rave as Caitlin Clark unveils signature tunnel drip with ‘CC’ logo pants and matching chain for Fever game

  • home icon
By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 26, 2025 22:57 GMT
WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark unveiling signature tunnel drip with &lsquo;CC&rsquo; logo [Picture Credit: X/@IndianaFever]
WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark making an entrance in her signature tunnel fit. Ahead of the game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, the Indiana Fever star entered Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in an all black fit laced with her brand logo.

The WNBA star wore a sleeveless athleisure Nike crop top and a pair of custom free-flowing trousers embroidered with her CC logo across the surface. One of the highlights of her fit was the silver chain-link belt with the CC emblem dangling at the end.

Caitlin Clark also provided more subtle details of her look, revealing unnoticed CC logos in her outfit. She showed off her necklace with a CC pendant and the zipper pull in her top with the logo.

Clark has largely been rocking Prada in her tunnel fits since she entered the league. A fan hilariously wrote that Nike has had enough of it.

"Nike said no more Prada ms. missy."
A fan was stunned by Caitlin Clark's aura in her new tunnel fit.

"Gosh damn CC. If Aura became a human, you are it."
A fan admitted that the logo slowly grew on them after having seen the logo on the apparel.

"I wasn’t the biggest fan of the logo when I first saw it, but now that I see it on apparel, it definitely works," the fan wrote.
One of the fans predicted that the Indiana Fever star would have a billionarie statud in the future.

"She's going to be the first and probably the only WNBA player to become a BILLIONAIRE."
That logo works so well on apparel, I can already see her releasing everything with it, and it’s distinguishable that everyone will know it’s CC’s brand

A fan was impressed with the "brilliant" logo design and predicted great market response.

"With this logo design they can reach to any market. Brilliant logo design by CC. Sky is limit."
A fan was impressed with the vision behind Clark's brand logo, which could transcend into the fashion world, too.

"Oh ok I see the vision. She doesn’t have a sports logo she has a high end fashion logo. It looks amazing."
Caitlin Clark makes big announcement about the CC brand logo collection

Caitlin Clark made a big announcement on Tuesday. She posted a short video on her Instagram post, featuring a truck carrying billboards of her logo around on the back of the vehicle.

"Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026," Clark wrote in the caption.
Nike pushed the marketing to the next level. Every fan present at Gainbridge Arena is set to receive a T-shirt featuring Caitlin Clark's "Caitlin Was Here" brand logo.

According to Nike, Clark's apparel collection is set to drop on Oct. 1, later this year.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

