"No chance" - Caitlin Clark's biographer rules out All-Star game participation after concerning groin strain

Very little has gone Caitlin Clark's way this season, aside from a few victories. The Indiana Fever star not only makes her team more dangerous, but also the most marketable team in the league.

Ad

Would the Indiana Fever try to rush Clark's return after her second groin injury? Howard Megdal, Clark's biographer, is warning against such measures.

Clark suffered what appeared to be another groin injury in the game against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. In a video posted on X, Megdal spoke on the "Locked On" podcast and said that Fever would not rush Clark back on the court because of the playoffs.

"The All-Star Game is an exhibition. They need her healthy for the playoffs," Megdal said. "Can you imagine the malpractice it would take for the Indiana Fever to allow her to play in the All-Star Game when she got hurt? And then miss real time? There is no chance that they would do that. That can't happen."

Ad

Trending

"You have to be careful with that and not because the WNBA is going to collapse without Caitlin Clark but because she is a very important player," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The New York-based author released his book "Becoming Caitlin Clark: The Unknown Origin Story of a Modern Basketball Superstar" earlier his month. As for the Fever star, she is questionable to play against the New York Liberty on Wednesday.

Caitlin Clark's sophomore season has been highlighted by injuries and shooting struggles

Before the 2025 WNBA season started, an MVP season was expected from Caitlin Clark by fans and WNBA pundits alike. Clark was first hit with injury even before the season started, followed by a shooting slump.

Ad

Early in the season, Clark dealt with quad tightness. Luckily, the injury wasn't serious and she barely missed any games. However, on May 24, in the game against the New York Liberty, she suffered a quad strain and missed her next five games.

The Fever star returned almost three weeks later, but fate wasn't done with her. She had only played her fifth game after her return from the injury when she suffered another injury in her left groin. This time, it seems like Clark has injured her right groin, and the Indiana Fever have to be careful before bringing her back on the court.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amid injury, Clark's shooting efficiency has also taken a big hit. Not only is she averaging fewer points than her rookie season, but she is also shooting with less efficiency.

This season, Clark is averaging 16.5 points on 36.7% shooting, including 27.9% from the 3-point line. In the last five games, she is averaging 11.2 points with 29.4% shooting with 18.8% from the 3-point line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More