"Not feeling sad at all about this": Fever fans show no mercy for Bria Hartley's meniscus injury, citing Sophie Cunningham's collision

The Indiana Fever fans, still upset with Sophie Cunningham's season-ending injury, refused to show mercy towards Bria Hartley after her season-ending injury. Earlier this month, the Connecticut Sun guard fell on Cunningham's knee, which resulted in the Fever player going down with an MCL injury.Since Cunningham's injury, Hartley had taken a lot of flak from fans on social media. On Sunday, when the Sun guard was also ruled out for the season due to a torn meniscus in her right knee.Reacting to the post, a fan said that Fever fans' prayers had come true.&quot;Prayers due come true.&quot;LiveWire Sports Media @LiveWireSports1LINK@UnderdogWNBA Prayers due come true&quot;I'm not feeling sad at all about this…. SHE HURT SOPHIE,&quot; another fan wrote.Indiana Fever Muse @fever_museLINK@UnderdogWNBA I’m not feeling sad at all about this…. SHE HURT SOPHIEA fan quipped that the Fever fans would finally let her be:&quot;No more head hunting for her.&quot;Trent Harvey @TheTrentHarveyLINK@UnderdogWNBA No more head hunting for herA fan said that karma had finally paid back and alleged that Hartley entered games with unsportsmanlike intentions:&quot;This was her karma , she went into every game this year and either tried to bully someone because she knew her team had her back or she did a dirty play on someone and she knew her team had her back she never stood up for herself nd then she injured someone for the whole season.&quot;GameTime P. @itsgametimepLINK@UnderdogWNBA This was her karma , she went into every game this year and either tried to bully someone because she knew her team had her back or she did a dirty play on someone and she knew her team had her back she never stood up for herself nd then she injured someone for the whole seasonAnother fan echoed the same sentiment:&quot;Hahahaha the universe has judged and responded accordingly.&quot;Mr.Parks. @mikeed172531LINK@UnderdogWNBA Hahahaha the universe has judged and responded accordingly.A fan took a brutal jab at Hartley and said that it was good news for the player's safety on the basketball court:&quot;The rest of the league will be safer.&quot;Vincent venn Diagram @SojournerTrutheLINK@UnderdogWNBA The rest of the league will be saferOne of the fans wrote that Hartley's injury was the best news of the 2025 season:'Indisputably the best news of the season, keeps those with an actual chance safe from further injury from her bitter ass.&quot;Name Cannot Be Blank @NameCantBeLINK@UnderdogWNBA Indisputably the best news of the season, keeps those with an actual chance safe from further injury from her bitter assSophie Cunningham addresses Bria Hartley getting heat from fansSophie Cunningham was the third player on the Fever roster to be ruled out for the season with an injury. Cunningham's injury left Indiana fans infuriated with Bria Hartley. Even Cunningham's mom called the Sun player a &quot;disgruntled player.&quot;Last week, Cunningham appeared on her &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast with her co-host, West Wilson, and defended the Sun player against criticisms.&quot;There was no ill intent, I think it was a basketball play,&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;I was just in the wrong spot at the wrong time (and) she fell. There's no way that she would go in there and potentially try to hurt me. I have nothing but love for Bria … and so I hope people stop giving Bria some heat because I don’t think she meant to do that at all.&quot;Cunningham underwent surgery to fix her MCL tear.