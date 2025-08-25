  • home icon
  • "Now we're really a problem" - Napheesa Collier's return prompts bold statement from Courtney Williams as WNBA playoffs near

"Now we're really a problem" - Napheesa Collier's return prompts bold statement from Courtney Williams as WNBA playoffs near

By Juan Paolo David
Published Aug 25, 2025 06:57 GMT
Napheesa Collier
Napheesa Collier's return prompts bold statement from Courtney Williams as WNBA playoffs near. (Photo: IMAGN)

Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier returned from a seven-game absence due to an ankle injury on Sunday against the Indiana Fever. Collier dropped an MVP performance, prompting teammate Courtney Williams to deliver a message for the entire league ahead of the playoffs.

Collier suffered a sprained ankle on Aug. 2 against the Las Vegas Aces. She was initially ruled out for two weeks, but her recovery went a little longer. The Lynx played well despite her absence, winning five of their next seven games.

The MVP favorite finished the Lynx's 97-84 win over the Fever with 32 points, points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals on 11-for-16 shooting from the field. Williams told reporters after the game that the Lynx are going to be a problem for any team in the postseason.

also-read-trending Trending
"We're a problem," Williams said. "We've been a problem, but now we're really a problem."
The Minnesota Lynx improved to 30-7 following their victory against the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever. The Lynx were the first team to win 30 games this season, with seven games left to play. They are still four games away from tying the record set by the Las Vegas Aces in 2023.

The Lynx have a relatively easier schedule with games against teams like the Fever again, the Connecticut Sun and the Dallas Wings. They also face the Golden State Valkyries twice, the Aces and the Seattle Storm.

The Napheesa Collier-led team is likely finishing with the best record in the WNBA since they are ahead by six games on the second-seeded Atlanta Dream.

Napheesa Collier comments on her return to the court

Napheesa Collier comments on her return to the court. (Photo: IMAGN)
Napheesa Collier was the favorite to win the MVP before going down with a sprained ankle earlier this month. Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson took advantage of it to make things more interesting.

Thomas was dropping triple-doubles left and right, while Wilson looked like her old self from last year. However, Collier was just happy to be back on the court and be with her teammates as they try to finish the regular season on a high note.

"It definitely felt good," Collier said, according to Lyxn beat reporter Andrew Dukowitz. "I feel like I had to knock a little bit of the rust off. Courtney (Williams) could have had 11 assists. More than anything, it felt good to be back with the team. … I'm having such FOMO, it feels so good to be on the court with them again."
Collier is still favored to win the MVP, but Thomas and Wilson have closed the gap.

Juan Paolo David

