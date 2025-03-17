"One of them boutta come back angry & one happy" - Caitlin Clark drops witty reaction to Fever hyping Lexi Hull & Aliyah Boston’s Unrivaled finals run

Two of Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammates will take the court on Monday for the Unrivaled title. Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull, representing the opposing teams in the title game, will also be able to bag $50K as the tournament reward.

Ad

Clark reacted candidly to an Indiana Fever post that alluded to Boston and Hull reaching the championship game.

Ad

Trending

She hilariously stated in the comments that one of them was going to return disappointed.

"One of them bouta come back angry and one happy uh oh," Caitlin she in the comments.

Caitlin Clark's comment under Indiana Fever's post for the Unrivaled final 2025. (Credits: IG/Indiana Fever)

Aliyah Boston represents the Vinyl BC in the Unrivaled, whereas Lexie Hull represents the Rose BC with Angel Reese and the others.

Ad

Rose BC, playing without its top players like Reese and Kahleah Cooper, stunned the Laces BC behind a masterful performance from Chelsea Gray. The Rose team trailed the Laces in two early quarters.

However, Chelsea Gray turned the heat on and attacked the Laces' defense to win the game for her team. Lexie Hull played 10 minutes and scored just 2 points.

On the other hand, Aliyah Boston and the Vinyl team stunned the championship favorite Lunar Owls in the other semifinal. Boston played seven minutes in a 73-70 win against the Owls and scored two points.

Ad

As for Caitlin Clark, she decided not to play basketball at Unrivaled. After two of her closest WNBA friends, Lexie Hull and Kate Martin, joined the Unrivaled, there was a massive expectation that Clark would join the inaugural season.

Lexie Hull makes a big claim about Fever teammate Caitlin Clark's offseason

While Unrivaled basketball has been the focus of this offseason, Caitlin Clark has been training in the background to take her game to another level. Clark's Fever teammate Lexie Hull made the scary revelation.

Ad

In a conversation with Sportskeeda's Mark Madina, Hull revealed that Clark had used her offseason to put in work. The guard also said that the pair had been training in Indiana and that Clark was working on parts of her game to elevate her offense.

"I'm really excited because I know she's been putting in a lot of work this offseason," Hull said. "She and I have been in Indiana the whole offseason outside of me being in Miami for Unrivaled. But she's in the gym. She's getting stronger. She's been working on parts of her game that our coaches feel like can really help our offense...I'm really excited for her and for the season and how she's going to impact our team."

Ad

When Medina enquired about what Clark was working on, Hull gave some hints.

"A lot in the weight room and on the court. I don't give away her secrets that she's working on. But she's adding three levels to her game, for sure."

Fans first noticed Caitlin Clark's potential to hit the gym in the offseason when she was photographed cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes earlier this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback